LeanData Closes Ninth-Consecutive Year of Record Growth <span class="legendSpanClass">New milestones in revenue and customer growth underscore company's emergence as modern tech essential for B2B growth leaders</span>

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData today announced its ninth-consecutive year of record growth in revenue, new customer adoption and expansion with existing customers.

In 2021, LeanData achieved the highest new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and the highest number of go-lives in the company's history. The company also closed a record number of new deals, bringing the total number of LeanData customers to over 800.

"Our growth trajectory clearly signals LeanData's emergence as a modern revenue tech stack essential,'' said Evan Liang, CEO, LeanData. "We're proud of the vital role we play in the growth engines of our customers, and the revenue teams driving toward hypergrowth in 2022."

Business highlights from 2021:

Signed record new business. LeanData signed 229 new customers in 2021, achieving the highest new ARR in the company's history. This includes the most new large enterprise customers such as Equifax, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hyland Software, Monster Worldwide and PayPal.

Achieved record expansion growth with customers. With a Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 118 percent, LeanData also drove record expansion / upsell revenue with customers adding new users or products. These include Crunchbase, DocuSign, Gong, Outreach, PODS, The RealReal and Shopify.

Delivered 200+ go-lives. LeanData's services team supported a record number of customer deployments, with a 100 percent success rate and 96 percent Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) for post-go-live customer experience. New go-lives include Bazaarvoice, Dolby, Equifax, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ivanti, RSA, Spotify, Virgin Pulse and Yext.

Named Cool Vendor by Gartner. LeanData was recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing for 2021, helping companies to "scale demand, improve win rates and accelerate deal velocity."¹ Gartner Cool Vendors reports annually highlight the most "intriguing, innovative and impactful" vendors, products and services.

Strengthened executive bench. LeanData welcomed Doug Bell as Chief Marketing Officer. A 20-year technology veteran, Doug brings extensive experience scaling high-growth marketing organizations for such B2B innovators as Automation Anywhere and Searchmetrics.

Rated #1 by users. LeanData remains the highest-rated vendor in G2's Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing category. The company was also named to G2's Top 100 Best Software Products of 2021. In recognition of its role helping customers accelerate post-pandemic growth, LeanData was also awarded the 2021 CRM Excellence Award from the editors of Customer Magazine.

Reached a new performance milestone. LeanData's revenue orchestration platform enables companies to easily scale with growing lead volumes and go-to-market complexity. In 2021, LeanData automated the intelligent routing of an unprecedented 229 million records (leads, contacts, accounts, opportunities, cases) for its customers – a 40 percent growth in volume from 2020.

About LeanData

LeanData's revenue orchestration platform supports the highest-performing sales and marketing organizations, enabling them to close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. Powered by no-code automation, LeanData's platform is a tech stack essential for modern revenue teams. More than 800 B2B leaders rely on LeanData, including DocuSign, Gong, Okta, Verizon Media and Zoom. See www.leandata.com .

Gartner, " Cool Vendors in Technology Marketing ," June 1, 2021

