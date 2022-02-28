VANESSA BLOY JOINS STAYPINEAPPLE AS DIRECTOR OF MARKETING STRATEGY

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , a hospitality company based in the Pacific Northwest, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vanessa Bloy as Director of Marketing Strategy.

Staypineapple (PRNewswire)

"I am delighted to welcome Vanessa Bloy to the Staypineapple Family," said Sharon Andrade, Vice President of Sales for Staypineapple. "Vanessa brings a wealth of marketing, communications, and public relations experience along with extensive knowledge of the hospitality industry to her role."

In her new position at Staypineapple, Bloy is responsible for developing, leading and executing strategic marketing, public relations, and media planning.

Bloy began her career in marketing with the Pepsi-Cola Company. From there, she served as Marketing Manager for Holland America Line before joining Argosy Cruises as Director of Marketing. Bloy spent five years with Windstar Cruises as Director of Public Relations and Social Media. Most recently, she successfully led public relations, strategic initiatives, and social media as Director of Public Relations for Paul Gauguin Cruises and has held the Director of Public Relations role for InterContinental Resorts of French Polynesia.

Bloy holds a Master's Degree in Applied Communications with concentrations in Marketing and Public Relations from the University of Denver and a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Western Washington University.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Vanessa Bloy (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pineapple Hospitality