DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP OPENS FIRST TACO BELL CANTINA IN KANSAS CITY WITH SNOW MUCH FUN, GRAND OPENING MARCH 4 Event features eats, drinks, giveaways and more.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group expands into Missouri and opens the first Taco Bell Cantina in Kansas City. The restaurant boasts Taco Bell favorites and elevates the dining experience with signature drinks, such as the Twisted Baja Blast Freezes. The grand opening of the Kansas City location (4111 Broadway, Kansas City, MO, 64999) is après-ski themed and slated for Friday, March 4. Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. and are open to the public.

The Kansas City restaurant is owned and operated by Diversified Restaurant Group . The company owns nearly 300 Taco Bells, 67 of which are in the Kansas City area. They have four cantinas in California and one in Las Vegas. Some of the cantinas have been recognized as the "best" and "most beautiful" in the world.

"Cantina locations set themselves apart from our traditional Taco Bell restaurants with their design and menus and we are thrilled to bring this cool fun vibe to Kansas City," said Tom Douglas, Chief Operating Officer for Diversified Restaurant Group. "The Westport area is a community that is a great fit for this concept with their unique entertainment and dining options. We are looking forward to celebrating our newest location with our neighbors in greater Kansas City."

The grand opening celebration on March 4 will feature Taco Bell eats, Royals KCrew, DJ Hydan, Mac the Maverick, giveaways and other exciting fun.

The Kansas City Taco Bell Cantina has a sports bar-themed concept complete with a heated patio, nineteen TVs, and three private rooms. They also offer a custom menu with all your taco bell favorites and alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks, wine, sangria, up to 12 different beers on tap, and the signature Twisted Baja Blast Freezes.

In support of the surrounding arts community, the Kansas City Taco Bell Cantina features murals created by local artists. The colorful artwork spotlights the sports organizations that have made the area famous, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Sporting KC.

The Kansas City restaurant will be open 7 days a week from 8am to 3am.

