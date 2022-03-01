Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr. (Ret.) joins Zeva's Board of Advisors as Board Chairman to advise and provide guidance on Zeva's advanced information security solutions

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeva provides support to its government and commercial clients in the application of advanced digital identity and cryptography solutions to address complex identity and information security challenges. To further Zeva's thought leadership in this domain, Zeva is pleased to announce that Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr. (Ret.) has joined Zeva's Board of Advisors.

LT. General Robert Ashley (PRNewswire)

"Zeva's primary differentiators reside in our unique and expert knowledge of data protection strategies using high assurance authentication, encryption, and digital signatures. General Ashley's wealth of knowledge and expertise will help Zeva further its efforts to expand the use of technology such as Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to secure and protect sensitive government information," said Zeva's CEO Jihan Andoni. "General Ashley's advice and guidance will deepen our team's understanding of the information security risks government agencies face, which will be instrumental in fulfilling Zeva's mission to engineer solutions to solve the most complex, real-world challenges in digital identity and cryptography."

Lt. General Ashley most recently served as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He previously served as Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, where he was Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Army and Army Chief of Staff for all aspects of intelligence, counterintelligence, and security. Other notable assignments include the Director of Intelligence, Joint Special Operations Command; the Director of Intelligence, U.S. Central Command; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, International Security Assistance Force and Director of Intelligence, U.S. Forces, Afghanistan; and Commanding General, the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.

"Zeva is one of a handful of small businesses in the U.S. making a significant difference in the wide use of encryption through the utilization of the Federal PKI across agencies." Said Lieutenant General Ashley. "We have seen EO 14028, OMB M-19-17, and other recent requirements placed on federal agencies to motivate them to realize increased value from their PIV and CAC card investments including, but not limited to, the protection of sensitive information through encryption. Zeva is perfectly positioned to help expand the focus of federal agencies on the use of PKI technologies for the protection of sensitive information."

About Zeva, Inc.

Zeva Incorporated is an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, CMMI Level 3, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with a long-standing 17-year pedigree in identity and applied cryptography, with Contractor Performance Assessment Report (CPAR) ratings of "Exceptional" for its Federal prime contracts. Zeva prides itself in working on many highly visible programs across the U.S. Federal Government supporting customers such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Treasury, Department of Veterans Affairs, Intelligence Community, and others.

For more information, please visit zevainc.com, or get in touch.

Zeva, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zeva Inc