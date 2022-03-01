Progressive Insurance Claims Bassmaster Angler Of The Year Race; Premier Sponsor For Trail Events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B.A.S.S. has reeled in a new title sponsor for the illustrious Bassmaster Angler of the Year award. Progressive Insurance will serve as a premier sponsor for the Bassmaster Tournament Trail and title sponsor for the Elite Series Angler of the Year race through 2024, officials announced today.

"Bassmaster Angler of the Year is one of the most esteemed and hotly contested titles in sportfishing," said Chase Anderson, B.A.S.S. CEO. "We are thrilled to have Progressive join us in honoring talented anglers as they write their names in bass fishing history. We are also excited to welcome Progressive into the family of brands working with B.A.S.S. to grow our sport and advance competitive fishing at all levels."

Considered by most anglers as one of the most prestigious titles in fishing, the Bassmaster Angler of the Year award honors the angler who won the year, not just one tournament. To take home the AOY trophy, an angler must consistently out-fish a field comprised of 94 Elite Series pros over the course of the nine-event schedule. With events in seven states and at all types of fisheries, the Progressive Bassmaster Angler of the Year title is a testament to versatility.

Since the honor was first awarded in 1970, only 26 anglers have ever earned the Angler of the Year title, including legendary Roland Martin, who claimed the title a record nine times.

"Progressive is a leader in boat insurance, covering over one million watercrafts, so it's a natural fit for us to sponsor the Bassmaster Angler of the Year," said Eric Doubler, Progressive Recreational Lines Direct Business Leader. "We envy the passion, dedication and commitment that the anglers have to the sport and are excited to see who takes home this prestigious award."

Progressive will be a premier sponsor for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Series presented by Mossy Oak Fishing, Strike King Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship and the grass-roots TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation regional and championship tournaments.

Additionally, Progressive and the AOY race will be highlighted frequently during Bassmaster LIVE, which is streamed on Bassmaster.com and broadcast Saturday and Sunday mornings on the FOX Sports platforms, and will enjoy exposure in Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times magazines and across various industry-leading social media platforms.

The Progressive Bassmaster Angler of the Year points race will resume March 17 at the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes in South Carolina.

About B.A.S.S.

B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization's fully integrated media platforms include the industry's leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), TV show, radio show, social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Series presented by Mossy Oak Fishing, TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Strike King Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship, Yamaha Rightwaters Bassmaster Kayak Series powered by TourneyX, Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

