VOLUMETRIC BUILDING COMPANIES RELOCATING EAST COAST OPERATIONS TO NORTHEAST - TRANSITIONING FROM HAMLET, NC FACILITY Relocation leverages skilled workforce to drive increased collaboration while reducing carbon footprint by an estimated 1300 metric tons per year.

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumetric Building Companies (VBC), a global leader in the construction sector with a focus on building the future through volumetric modular techniques, announced today the transition of its Hamlet, NC manufacturing facility to Cavco Industries as part of their business plan and ESG strategy to relocate East Coast operations to the northeast U.S.

Volumetric Building Companies in Philadelphia, PA expands to the west coast with the purchase of Katerra, Inc. assets in Tracy, CA. (PRNewsfoto/Volumetric Building Companies) (PRNewswire)

Vaughan Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, said, "This transition represents an incredible opportunity for VBC employees in Hamlet by providing them with a more geographically relevant customer relationship and demand stability for decades to come." Buckley added, "In addition to the human benefits of this transition, VBC is able to further our ESG goals and carbon footprint reduction. The investment in a Northeast facility will cut our outbound trucking emissions by 1314 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year and make a meaningful impact to the environment by taking the equivalent of nearly 300 passenger cars off the road."

The two parties finalized an agreement on February 28, 2022 with VBC's manufacturing of multi-family modules in the plant expected to conclude by the end of the year.

Sam Tikriti, Chief Operating Officer, said, "The team at the Hamlet, NC facility has done a tremendous job building efficiencies, increasing output and stabilizing the business in Hamlet over the past three years. This transition speaks of their value to the modular industry and the bright future on the horizon." Tikriti added, "this move allows VBC to more effectively leverage resources in closer proximity to our primary East Coast markets."

VBC will be making an announcement regarding new operations in the Northeast in the near future.

About Volumetric Building Companies:

Volumetric Building Companies is a vertically integrated global volumetric modular construction leader headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with locations across the United States and Europe. Utilizing their technology-enabled design and engineering model, precision-driven manufacturing capabilities, and project-proven modular construction expertise, the company's focus is on building the future by providing high quality, sustainably produced buildings in less time across varied market sectors.

