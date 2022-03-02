BSN SPORTS CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY AS "THE YEAR OF THE COACH" AND LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO RECOGNIZE COACHES AT THE "HEART OF THE GAME" -- Student-Athletes, Parents, Friends and Family Encouraged to Use #ThankYouCoach to Share Stories of Impact and Appreciation --

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced the launch of their year-long coach appreciation campaign, #ThankYouCoach, in conjunction with the company's 50th Anniversary. The #ThankYouCoach initiative encourages the public to take to social media with reflections and stories honoring the coaches who embody the "best of" their vital, positive and lasting impact -- both on and off the field or court.

BSN SPORTS has created custom social media designs for easy usage across social media channels which are available for free on the #ThankYouCoach site, where contributors can submit additional recognitions. Stories captured under the #ThankYouCoach umbrella will have a continued presence across BSN SPORTS websites, customer communications and social media channels throughout this year in an effort to amplify inspiring and touching tributes to coaches at every level of competition.

Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS President, said, "Especially now – as we emerge from 24 months of disruption and distance – it is important that we recognize and celebrate the coaches who make a positive impact with their student-athletes and in their local communities. Furthermore, our celebration of 50 years at BSN SPORTS provides the opportunity to reflect on decades of wonderful memories serving coaches and athletic communities across the county. We hope anyone and everyone who benefited from a coach's investment of time and energy will publicly appreciate that work through this #ThankYouCoach initiative. Whether they share a story about a coach in their life on social media or submit a story through our commemorative #ThankYouCoach website, we want to ensure coaches know without question how much they are appreciated and valued throughout the year."

Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands, added, "To celebrate 50 years with the company I grew up within feels both surreal and invigorating. Our commitment to being a true partner to our customers remains as firm today as it was back in '72. My dad was a coach. We were built by coaches, and we will build the future together with these leaders who've dedicated their lives to improving the lives of others. Coaches remind us every day what matters most: pay it forward; help a kid develop life-long skills, and in the process elevate the experience for 55 million school-aged young adults. Through this #ThankYouCoach campaign, we are honored at BSN SPORTS to put the impact of 'Coach' at the forefront of the conversation during this 50th anniversary, and every year that follows."

BSN SPORTS' 3,000 employees recently commenced its 50-Year Anniversary celebration by designating 2022 as the "Year of the Coach." Founded from humble beginnings in 1972 with founder Mike Blumenfeld selling tennis nets out of his trunk, the company has earned its reputation as a pillar within the team sports industry. Today BSN SPORTS services myriad team sports products from leading global brands to over 150,000 teams nationwide, and the company reestablished its brand mission in 2017 with a dedication to those at the Heart of the Game – coaches.

