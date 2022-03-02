Statement by K2 Integrity Co-CEOs Jeremy Kroll and Andrew Rabinowitz on Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a global company that aims to root out corruption, K2 Integrity emphatically condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts to combat corruption and embrace democracy in his country represented a clear threat to Ukraine's neighbor. Russia is now facing unprecedented pressure as a result of the economic and financial sanctions taken by the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, and we fully support all efforts to freeze, seize, and recover ill-gotten assets.

"The safety and well-being of our colleagues and their families living and working in the region is paramount. We are deeply troubled by these events and thinking, as a company, not just about the ways in which we can help here, but also about how we can contribute through our unique work and expertise to others around the world whose lives have been upended and threatened by military action.

"In the short-term, we remain focused on advising our clients via frequent Policy Alerts being issued over the course of the first weeks of the invasion. As noted in our most recent alert:

Industries should be prepared for a potential full-scale trade embargo and should analyze their exposure to Russia and Belarus. While the short-term impact of sanctions and restrictions are hurting the Russian economy, the broader message from the EU and United States indicates that these restrictions will not stop until Russia ceases fire and retreats from Ukraine.

In light of its rapidly diminishing access to the global market, we anticipate that Russia will pursue efforts to evade various sanctions prohibitions. In addition to traditional nontransparent practices, evolving sanctions evasion techniques may emerge, which may require adjustments to client and transaction monitoring programs to detect these evasions tactics.

"K2 Integrity's Washington, London, and New York teams have deep expertise on sanctions-related matters and regularly advise governments and financial institutions on this complex topic. On March 3rd, we will be hosting a webinar entitled Sanctions Against Russia: Understanding the Evolving Picture and What It Means at 12:30pm ET.

"As President Joseph Biden once said, 'Corruption is a cancer, a cancer that eats away at a citizen's faith in democracy.' We at K2 Integrity can stand by our colleagues in Ukraine by battling corruption in all of its ugly forms."

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. The firm helps clients understand and manage risk so they can lead with confidence in a complex world—and build organizations that are safer, more transparent, and more resilient. By encouraging and enabling organizations to act with integrity, we aim to increase trust in institutions and promote prosperity and growth throughout the world.

K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, founded by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy, former senior Treasury and U.S. government officials responsible for helping shape the modern AML/CFT regime.

To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

