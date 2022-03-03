From 2020 to Present, Alchemy Ventures And Partners Closed on 19 Sites in New York City for $135 Million and 17 Sites in Kansas City for $125 Million

ALCHEMY VENTURES EXPANDS PORTFOLIO THROUGH ACQUISITION OF MULTIPLE MIXED-USE AND MULTI-FAMILY PROPERTIES ACROSS NEW YORK CITY, NY AND KANSAS CITY, MO From 2020 to Present, Alchemy Ventures And Partners Closed on 19 Sites in New York City for $135 Million and 17 Sites in Kansas City for $125 Million

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based Alchemy Ventures today announced the recent additions to their growing portfolio in New York City, NY and Kansas City, MO. In the past two years, Alchemy Ventures, along with its partners acquired 19 sites consisting of 180 residential rental units and 19 retail stores across New York City for $135 million and 17 sites consisting of over 1,000 residential rental units in the urban core of Kansas City for $125 million.

"With the recent acquisitions of these 36 properties, Alchemy Ventures continues to show tremendous growth across key markets in the U.S. We strongly believe in the importance of countercyclical development. Powered by our unwavering faith in quality housing with high end design at fair prices, we had the foresight to invest in supply-constrained, desirable neighborhoods at a time when other developers shied-away," said Samuel Kooris, Principal of Alchemy Ventures and Alexander Horn, Principal of Alchemy Ventures in a joint statement.

Recent New York City acquisitions include 203 West 80th Street in Manhattan's Upper West Side, as well as properties across the East Village and West Village neighborhoods and Brooklyn's Park Slope, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, and Prospect Heights neighborhoods. Alchemy Ventures and partners has been most active in the desirable West Village neighborhood with the acquisition of over 88 residential units and 11 retail stores.

Kansas City acquisitions include the historic, landmarked Pickwick Apartments and four individual sites, 200 Walnut Street, 318 West 7th Street, 200 West 5th Street, and 930 Broadway Boulevard, to be branded as Unity Lofts in the Rivermarket and Downtown neighborhoods.

"As responsible landlords who have the utmost respect for our tenants, our goal is to strategically renovate, upgrade, and modernize all of the properties that we acquire in order to enhance tenant experience. We do this by incorporating new technology-driven features and top-of-the-line design finishes throughout the residences, common areas, and amenities," said Samuel Kooris and Alexander Horn in a joint statement.

For additional information about Alchemy Ventures, please visit https://alchemy-properties.com/alc-ventures/

About Alchemy Ventures

Alchemy Ventures, formed in 2014, is an independent affiliate of Alchemy Properties with a staff of over 25 people. Alchemy Ventures invests in vertically integrated development and established neighborhoods which contribute to the rich fabric of NYC and Kansas City. Benefitting from Alchemy Properties' three-decade track record, they have quickly established a reputation for integrity, reliability and continuity while amassing a portfolio valued at over $400 million encompassing over 60 and counting individual assets.

