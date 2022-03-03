CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company" or "Callaway") (NYSE: ELY) today announced that it will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James 43 rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 8, 2022 in Orlando, FL

Roth 34th Annual Conference on March 14, 2022 in Dana Point, CA

The Company's presentation materials will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.callawaygolf.com ahead of the Raymond James conference meetings on March 8, 2022.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

Investor Contacts

Lauren Scott

(760) 931-1771

invrelations@callawaygolf.com

