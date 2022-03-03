COLUMBIA BANK STRENGTHENS HEALTHCARE TEAM WITH ADDITION OF LYNNE NELSON

TACOMA, Wash., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced the addition of Lynne Nelson to the Healthcare Banking team. Nelson will serve as senior vice president, business development officer for Washington and Northern Idaho.

Lynne Nelson (PRNewswire)

In her new role, Nelson will develop new business relationships and build positive brand recognition for Columbia's Healthcare Banking team through partnerships and education within medical, dental and veterinary communities, as well as associations, study groups and societies.

Nelson has almost 10 years of experience in banking, including more than six years of healthcare banking with Columbia Bank. Earlier in her career, Nelson co-founded Practice Management Associates, a full-service dental consulting and brokerage firm, and helped guide general and specialty dentists through seamless transitions of selling or purchasing a practice.

"I'm thrilled to be a member of this talented team and deliver for our clients," Nelson said. "My goal in this new position is to be a trusted confidant and advisor for new business prospects and existing clients. I consider their success the success of Columbia Bank."

Nelson is active in several community organizations, including Chelan Athletic Booster Club, Seven Acres Foundation, Lake Chelan Community Hospital, and Lake Chelan Food Bank.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

