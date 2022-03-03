GEODIS in Americas Joins Diverse Group of Globally Recognized Companies Prioritizing Ethical Leadership and Corporate Integrity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS in Americas announced it has joined Ethisphere's Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) to bolster its current commitment to maintaining an industry-leading standard of corporate integrity in today's business ecosystem. BELA is a globally recognized organization featuring more than 375 members from leading companies who collaborate together to share best practices in governance, risk management, compliance and ethics.

"At GEODIS, we have a longstanding commitment to ethical leadership and corporate integrity through a comprehensive program implemented across all lines of business with the goal of creating a better tomorrow for our teammates, clients and world," said Marjorie Rossell Ortega, Ethics and Compliance Senior Director for the Americas Region at GEODIS. "By joining BELA, we will have the opportunity to take specific aspects of our existing program to the next level as we benefit from an environment of shared collaboration, learning and growth alongside other experts in the fields of ethics and compliance."

Members receive enterprise-wide access to the BELA Member hub, a premier repository of resources featuring examples of work, presentations and research from select BELA companies, that is intended to cultivate more idea exchange and inspiration for companies to continuously improve in the area of ethics and compliance. BELA members also have the ability to benchmark their ethics and compliance program and practices to those of the World's Most Ethical Companies and participate in year-round opportunities to network and share best practices at roundtables, webinars, and in-person and virtual events.

"The accelerated growth of BELA sends a strong message to the business community that there is a deep need for data, shared insights and collective intelligence that can support a diverse set of leaders charged with implementing effective integrity programs," said Kevin McCormack, Executive Vice President and Executive Director for BELA. "BELA aligns so well with these pursuits that it often becomes part of the working culture."

The 375+ BELA member companies represent over 60 industries headquartered in 15 different countries. It has become a pivotal platform of connected leadership dedicated to progressing company standards and practices across global and regional business ecosystems. BELA members collaborate to define best practices on a range of topics of importance to ethics and compliance leaders—from environmental, social and governance (ESG) to data analytics, equity, behavioral science in training and other issues—in working groups and at the Global Ethics Summit, the ESG Forum and additional events in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and other regions around the world.

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. In 2021, GEODIS employed over 46,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue.

Founded by Ethisphere, the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) is a globally recognized organization of leading companies collaborating together to share best practices in governance, risk management, compliance and ethics. BELA's membership has since grown to a large community of companies who recognize the inherent value of promoting ethical leadership and world-class compliance culture.

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking and guidance.

