GODIVA PARTNERS WITH BOARDWALK FROZEN TREATS TO LAUNCH SEVEN SUPER-PREMIUM ICE CREAM FLAVORS, INSPIRED BY ICONIC CHOCOLATE PIECES

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GODIVA, the global leader in premium chocolate, announced today the launch of GODIVA super-premium ice cream in partnership with Boardwalk Frozen Treats, now available in the ice cream aisle of grocery stores nationwide. GODIVA continues to innovate its growing portfolio and now its iconic chocolate flavors that consumers know and love can be enjoyed in ice cream.

GODIVA partnered with Boardwalk Frozen Treats, a sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution partner for major ice cream brands, to create GODIVA super-premium ice cream pints in seven different flavors.This decadent assortment, inspired by GODIVA's best-selling and most classic chocolate pieces and flavor profiles, was created as the ultimate year-round dessert. As part of GODIVA's strategy to be accessible to consumers wherever and whenever they crave chocolate, the chocolatier continues to create products that engage with their beloved fans and new consumers in new ways, including through this latest ice cream launch.

"At GODIVA, our number one priority is to provide best-in-class, high-quality products across all categories, so we collaborated closely with our partners at Boardwalk to ensure that GODIVA's commitments to innovation, premium ingredients, and quality were reflected in the product before we provided our stamp of approval," said GODIVA's Global Executive Chef, Thierry Muret. "When perfecting the GODIVA ice cream recipes, we wanted to ensure every bite reminded our fans of GODIVA's iconic chocolate pieces. We worked tirelessly to perfect the flavors to ensure we encapsulated the classic decadence that GODIVA is known for. We're excited for consumers to experience GODIVA's ice cream, in rich flavors reminiscent of our chocolate dipped strawberries, mint medallion chocolate pieces and more."

The seven GODIVA ice cream flavors include:

Chocolate Strawberry Ice Cream: Strawberry ice cream with strawberry pieces, dark chocolatey swirl, and dark chocolatey flakes.

Midnight Swirl Ice Cream: Dark chocolate ice cream with a fudge swirl and dark chocolatey flakes.

Hazelnut Crunch Ice Cream: Vanilla ice cream with chocolatey hazelnut swirl and crunchy hazelnut brittle pieces.

Mint Medallion Ice Cream: White mint ice cream with fudge swirl and dark chocolatey flakes.

Praline Cone Crunch Ice Cream: Chocolate ice cream with dipped waffle cone pieces, almond praline crunchies, and chocolate ribbon

Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream: Chocolate ice cream with salted caramel swirl and baked brownie pieces.

Caramel Embrace Ice Cream: Vanilla ice cream with milk chocolate caramel swirl, and milk chocolate caramel cups.

"We are thrilled to partner with GODIVA to introduce this new line of super-premium ice cream," says David Owens, Chief Executive Officer at Boardwalk Frozen Treats. "GODIVA's position as a leader in the premium chocolate category was the perfect tie-in to our strong presence in the ice cream aisle. We are excited to help bring these delicious ice cream pints to grocery stores near you."

GODIVA premium ice cream can be found in the ice cream aisle of most major grocery stores and retailers, including Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix and many others, with an SRP of $5.49. For more information, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier, the global leader in premium chocolate, was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. With an established global footprint across more than 100 markets, GODIVA continues to extend its reach through an omnichannel approach, quickly expanding beyond formal gifting by investing in consumer-packaged goods as well as online sales. As GODIVA delivers upon its promise of "opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world," customers can expect to find GODIVA in many fine retailers, supermarkets, drug stores, online, and, depending on the market, at brick & mortar locations like boutiques, cafes, and GODIVA Delight, too. For GODIVA, being a responsible corporate citizen is a way of doing business. It's a promise the business keeps with every stakeholder: to take action today for a brighter tomorrow. To optimize its impact, and in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, GODIVA focuses its efforts on Women's Empowerment and Sustainability. To learn more, visit GODIVA Cares.

About Boardwalk Frozen Treats

Boardwalk Frozen Treats is a sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution partner for national ice cream brands. It supports its efforts with a corporate team of ice cream and CPG industry experts who are committed to providing the high quality, flavor variety and brand promise of its partners. Boardwalk Frozen Treats is headquartered in Lafayette, CA.

Contacts:

Nicole Arzoomanian

Account Director, Lippe Taylor

narzoomanian@lippetaylor.com

