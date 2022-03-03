NASAA Highlights National Consumer Protection Week; Offers Education Resources To Help Protect Investors From Fraud

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Consumer Protection Week, March 6-12, 2022, the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) is highlighting investor education resources to help protect investors of all ages from financial fraud and abuse.

For 2022 National Consumer Protection Week, NASAA highlights education resources to help protect investors from fraud.

"NASAA members are committed to providing tools to educate and guide investors to make smart, informed financial decisions," said Melanie Senter Lubin, NASAA President and Maryland Securities Commissioner. "Whether new to investing or already investing, being an informed investor means having a plan and understanding each of your investments."

NASAA's Investor Education website, along with a network of state and provincial securities regulators across the NASAA membership, are responsible for developing, delivering, coordinating and supporting investor education initiatives that can be used by state and provincial securities regulators in their ongoing endeavor to improve the level of financial literacy in their jurisdictions.

Among the reporting and educational resources available to the public, NASAA recommends investors review the top four Investor Education offerings on NASAA.org:

NASAA member securities regulators have a 102-year mission to protect investors from scams and theft through education. Many member jurisdictions have developed active investor education outreach programs within their communities to help local investors become better prepared to fight investment fraud.

