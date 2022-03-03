Nielsen and Cox Media Group Reach Multi-Year Agreement for Television and Audio Measurement Services

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Cox Media Group announced a multi-year renewal agreement for television and audio measurement services covering Cox Media Group local television stations in 10 full service television markets and Cox Media Group local radio stations in 10 full service radio markets. With this agreement, Cox Media Group stations will continue to utilize a comprehensive suite of Nielsen measurement services to demonstrate audience value to advertisers. The agreement also includes CoxReps, a nationwide network of media professionals, which provides television sales representation of broadcasters with a wide network of advertising agencies.

Included in the agreement is Nielsen Local Media Impact , which has been licensed by CMG radio stations in Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, Fla., Miami, Orlando, San Antonio and Tampa, to help optimize advertising campaigns. CMG radio stations will also have access to the National Regional Database (NRD), a customizable tool of radio listening information for every market that Nielsen Audio surveys. The agreement also renews access of CMG radio stations to Nielsen Scarborough , which provides local market research and measures 2,000 market categories. Additionally, the stations will continue to have access to Scarborough MARS Healthcare Module to help maximize advertising strategies for CMG's growing healthcare segment. CoxReps, along with CMG television stations, have also renewed with Nielsen Scarborough.

CMG television stations also subscribe to Arianna which delivers local market overnight TV audience estimates providing analytics on program performance as well as trending programs and time periods, and Nielsen's Local TV View (NLTV). Additionally, CMG will also utilize Grabix, a web-based application marrying Nielsen's minute-by-minute television audience metrics to actual audio and video content. Cox also subscribes to Nielsen Radio County Coverage data, which provides local insights by breaking out of the standard Nielsen Radio metro boundaries for a broader understanding of listeners.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group, Inc. (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 53 top-performing radio stations delivering all genres of content in 11 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions , CoxReps and Gamut . For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com .

