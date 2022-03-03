Polly and Alpha Warranty Services Announce New Partnership

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly (formerly known as DealerPolicy), the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced a strategic partnership with Alpha Warranty Services, a leading provider of vehicle service contract products to independent dealers. Through this partnership, Polly's cost-saving personal insurance platform will help Alpha Warranty provide a best-in-class digital insurance shopping tool to its automotive dealers and their customers by integrating into Alpha Warranty Services proprietary Zoom F&I platform.

The Polly digital insurance shopping platform is the latest addition to Alpha Warranty's suite of finance and insurance (F&I) products tailored to optimize the car buying journey through the sale of vehicle service contracts. The partnership will be focused on driving greater revenue, per vehicle retail (PVR) and F&I product penetration for Alpha Warranty and its dealers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Alpha Warranty to bring increased savings to their dealer network," said Travis Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of Polly. "We couldn't have found a better partner to join us in our mission to transform the car buying experience and set a new standard for consumers to purchase their automotive insurance."

"Alpha Warranty has been a leader in providing technology solutions that enhance the dealer experience. In Polly, we've found a true partner that shares our vision," said Bryan Haakenson, VP of Business Development at Alpha Warranty Services. "Polly is not only disrupting the automotive retail experience, but also laser-focused on enhancing the customer journey while still bringing immense value to our dealership partners."

Polly's innovative digital insurance marketplace brings together automotive insurance and car buying, providing a more holistic end-to-end car shopping experience for consumers while also converting customer buying power into profits for dealers. On average, Polly customers who report savings, save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. These savings empower customers to reinvest in additional F&I products offered by dealerships. Dealers in Polly's network report an average back-end gross increase of 44 percent. Partnering with Alpha Warranty Services will allow Polly to further incorporate personal insurance into the car buying process at over 3,000 dealers nationwide.

About Polly

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.polly.co.

About Alpha Warranty Services

Alpha Warranty Services protects the lifestyles of its contract holders, employees, dealer partners, and agents by providing supercharged service and technology powered by amazing people. For more than twenty years, Alpha Warranty Services has provided a full line of unique and valuable vehicle protection programs designed to help its customers. Alpha Warranty Services, a veteran owned administrator was founded in 2002 on a value system of integrity, dependability and providing the best service while valuing people over profit. These principles have led to consistent growth and helped forge long-term partnerships with industry leaders across the country. Alpha Warranty Services has repeatedly received recognition as one of the top vehicle service contract providers in the industry.

Media Contact:

Katie Morrow

802-316-4774

kmorrow@polly.co

