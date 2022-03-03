GoodBelly also to relaunch its GoodBelly 12 Day Challenge to encourage wellness seekers to create a lasting habit that will benefit their overall health

Probiotic Pioneer GoodBelly Debuts Its First KIDS! Probiotic Beverages AND Immune Support Line Providing Digestive Wellness for All Ages GoodBelly also to relaunch its GoodBelly 12 Day Challenge to encourage wellness seekers to create a lasting habit that will benefit their overall health

BOULDER, Colo., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodBelly , maker of delicious, highly efficacious probiotic products, today announced the launch of two new product lines: GoodBelly KIDS! and GoodBelly Immune Support. GoodBelly KIDS! is the brand's first multi serve probiotic beverage specifically formulated for children. GoodBelly Immune Support dials up an efficacious dose of probiotics that have been proven to support the body's immune system and reduce the frequency, duration and symptoms of the common cold. Immune Support products will be available in two formats, Multi Serve Juice Quarts and Shots, providing convenience to enjoy either at-home or on-the-go. All the new items will make their trade debut in early March at Natural Products Expo West. Those eager to be the first to sample these probiotic beverages can visit the GoodBelly booth #N1047 in the North Hall Hot Products section.

GoodBelly To Go™ Fast Melts are shelf-stable, quick-dissolving probiotic powders. Both flavors will soon be available at brick-and-mortar locations nationwide and are currently available at GoodBelly.com and Amazon. (PRNewswire)

Consumers are looking for healthy and simple probiotic options now more than ever. According to a recent probiotic products forecast report, the probiotic market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 7.71% between 2021 and 20251, with 30% of consumers seeking out beverages fortified with immune boosting ingredients2. As the maker of the #1 natural probiotic juice in the country, GoodBelly is solely focused on delivering the highest quality probiotics in appealing and innovative formats, and these new product lines are a natural extension of the brand's expertise.

"Supporting gut health is our passion and is important at any age - especially now, as we've seen significant growth during the last two years with consumers seeking the benefits of probiotics for vital immune and digestive system support," said Juan Gluth, NextFoods Inc., makers of GoodBelly, CEO. "Our new GoodBelly KIDS! and GoodBelly Immune Support probiotic beverages offer powerful daily doses of our most widely researched probiotic strains in drinks that taste great and are easy to incorporate into your daily routine."

GoodBelly's probiotic strains provide a range of benefits—from supporting healthy digestion, regularity and aiding in the absorption of nutrients to supporting a healthy immune system. Full details on the new product lineup include:

GoodBelly KIDS! : Optimized for smaller bellies and available in 32oz quarts, the KIDS! beverages are made with a probiotic strain called Lactobacillus Plantarum 299v (LP299V®) that has been evaluated in more than 16 research trials and proven to help balance the gut and promote healthy digestion. Each kid-appealing flavor with no sugar added - Fruit Punch Party, Apple Juice Adventure and Berry Blast Off - is USDA Organic, non-GMO, dairy-free, vegan and soy free and is fortified with Choline to support brain health and healthy muscle movement.

GoodBelly Immune Support Quarts : The blend of scientifically-backed strains Lactobacillus Plantarum HEAL9 and Lactobacillus Paracasei 8700:2 in these new quarts together is clinically shown to support the body's immune system. Each flavor - Pineapple Passionfruit and Citrus Guava - comes in a 32oz carton and is USDA Organic, non-GMO, dairy-free, vegan, soy free, and has no added sugar.

GoodBelly Immune Support Shots: With the same efficacious combination of probiotics as the Immune Support Quarts measured into 2.7oz single servings, Immune Support Shots are perfect for enjoying at home or on-the-go. Each flavor - Pineapple Passionfruit and Lemon Ginger Turmeric - is USDA Organic, non-GMO, dairy-free, vegan, soy free, and has no added sugar.

GoodBelly Immune Support will be available in stores nationwide starting in April. GoodBelly KIDS! will be available in stores nationwide starting in August. For more information, visit GoodBelly.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @GoodBellyProbiotics.

"At GoodBelly, we are all about gut health. Our team continues to develop new, innovative formats to make taking probiotics even easier and enjoyable, and we are excited to announce the re-launch of our 12 Day Challenge to support consumers as they build this new habit and their overall wellness," continued Gluth.

GoodBelly Brings Back the 12 Day Challenge

This April, GoodBelly will be relaunching the GoodBelly 12 Day Challenge, a risk-free way to experience the difference probiotics can have on overall health after 12 days - the time it takes to really notice the positive impacts of a probiotic routine. The new program will include free products, tips along the way each day and a money-back guarantee.

GoodBelly Growth

GoodBelly has experienced exciting growth over the last two years through product innovation, distribution gains, increased velocity, and also strong growth within the e-commerce channel with its direct-to-consumer platform, Shop.Goodbelly.com, and Amazon.com, as well as significant development with Aldi's national expansion of GoodBelly Probiotic Pomegranate Blackberry Juice 32oz products in July 2021. Last spring, the company launched GoodBelly To Go™ Fast Melts, shelf-stable, quick-dissolving, fruity probiotic powders designed for easy, on-the-go consumption. Based on the success of that launch, GoodBelly To Go™ Fast Melts will soon be available in brick-and-mortar locations nationwide.

All new GoodBelly lines – GoodBelly KIDS!, GoodBelly Immune Support and GoodBelly To Go™ Fast Melts – will be featured at the GoodBelly booth at Natural Products Expo West 2022, #N1047 in North Hall Hot Products, starting Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

About GoodBelly by NextFoods, Inc.

GoodBelly, by NextFoods, Inc., was founded in Boulder, Colo., in 2006 by two natural products industry veterans, Todd Beckman and Steve Demos, who shared a vision to empower consumers to achieve a better quality of life through functional solutions. Today, GoodBelly is recognized as a probiotic pioneer, intent on improving people's lives by delivering impactful probiotics through convenient and efficacious foods, beverages and supplements. GoodBelly offerings are all made with the well-studied probiotic strains Lactobacillus Plantarum 299v (LP299V®), which has been scientifically shown to help establish intestinal balance and can support overall digestive and immune health when consumed daily, or Lactobacillus Plantarum HEAL9 and Lactobacillus Paracasei 8700:2, which are clinically shown to support the body's immune system.* GoodBelly is available nationwide in natural, specialty, conventional, mass and convenience retailers. Shoppers can also purchase GoodBelly directly at Amazon.com or Shop.GoodBelly.com .

To learn more and connect, visit www.goodbelly.com , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

*Some studies suggest that GoodBelly's probiotics may help balance bacteria in your gut when consumed daily as part of a nutritious diet and healthy lifestyle. GoodBelly is a food product and not a treatment or cure for any medical disorder or disease. If you have any concerns about your digestive system, you should consult a healthcare professional.'

1 Probiotic Products Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 https://www.technavio.com/report/probiotic-products-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=TNBV2_report_wk47_006&utm_content=IRTNTR71166 2 US Functional Beverage Markets Insights for 2022 https://www.glanbianutritionals.com/en/nutri-knowledge-center/insights/us-functional-beverage-market-insights

GoodBelly's New Immune Support Quarts and Shots are clinically shown to support the body's immune system. They'll make their debut at Expo West 2022 and will be available in stores nationwide in April 2022. (PRNewswire)

