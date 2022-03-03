Racial discrimination charges filed with the EEOC against delivery logistic giant DHL

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading Los Angeles civil rights law firm Harris & Hayden filed charges of racial discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against DHL on behalf of several DHL Express LAX Gateway employees on February 9, 2022.

The charges accuse DHL of "blatant racism, " as the case describes repeated instances of some of the most offensive, racist language toward Black personnel, denying Black employees career advancement opportunities and equal pay for the same work as other employees. The former employees accuse Latino coworkers of constantly bombarding them with discriminatory vicious, verbally abusive slurs and insults that continued for months. Complaints by the Black workers for parity and equality to DHL management and human resources were stoically ignored.

DHL is a division of the German logistics company Deutsche Post and offers courier, package delivery, and express mail services globally. It employs over 380,000 worldwide and over 20,000 in the United States.

DHL and its member companies have previously been sued for widespread racial discrimination and harassment. The Harris and Hayden complainants—all Black—are current or former DHL employees with years of employment with DHL Express LAX Gateway. Their work links manufactured goods products and passes through the LAX Gateway.

"As alleged in the complaint, DHL has engaged in insidious racial discrimination in violation of federal and state law," said attorneys John Harris and Herbert Hayden, partners of renowned Los Angeles civil rights practice Harris & Hayden LLP. "We convinced a jury will recognize the injustice that has taken place and award significant damages. We are looking forward to having our day in court."

Ten former DHL employees have filed their charges with the EEOC Los Angeles District Office.

