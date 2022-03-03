Terranea Resort Celebrates Earth Day Throughout the Month of April

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout April, Terranea Resort invites guests and community members to celebrate the bounty of Southern California. Visitors can enjoy guided educational sustainability nature walks, environmentally friendly art projects, planting kits, coastal kayaking clean-up adventures, and more. The eco-focused activities in honor of Earth Month support the resort's unparalleled coastal surroundings and give back to local non-profit organizations.

Honoring Terranea's continuous interplay with nature, April festivities in celebration of Earth Day include:

STAY & GIVE | April 1 - 30

Throughout the month of April, Terranea is proud to highlight its partnership with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, who is dedicated to preserving the local, natural habitat, as well as providing educational and informative programs for both visitors and the community to enjoy. Guests are encouraged to make a donation at the time of booking their stay at Terranea via terranea.com.

SEED PLANTING | April 1 - 30

In support of California reforestation efforts and in celebration of Mother Earth, upon check-in all month long, guests receive a complimentary seed packet, containing a variety of cypress, juniper, and stone pine seeds, approved by the California Native Plant Society. Guests are invited to plant these seeds, which encourage sustainable growth, as well as preserve the state's beautiful, natural landscape.

NATIVE PLANTING KIT | April 1 – 30 | $10 benefitting Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy | pointe discovery

Guests may bring a native coastal seed kit home and create their own Spring garden in celebration of Earth Month. Planting kits include native seeds, soil, biodegradable mini pot and directions, with donations benefitting community partner PVPLC.

SELF-GUIDED NATURE WALK & SCAVENGER HUNT | April 1 - 30 | Map available at pointe discovery

Terranea is home to many beautiful species of native plants and animals. Explore the scenic property with a Self-Guided Nature Walk and learn more about the wildlife in the region, as well as the history of the resort. This walk contains many photo opportunities and is fun for all ages. Guests are encouraged to share their photos by using #Terranea.

SUZIE BLUE BUTTERFLY COOKIE KIT | April 1 - 30 | $45 | sea beans

Guests may learn about the local and endangered Palos Verdes Blue butterfly species while creating their own delicious treats. Pick up a cookie decorating kit at sea beans complete with cookies, icing, and fun facts about the Palos Verdes Blue butterfly.

KELP FOREST CLEANUP KAYAK TOUR | April 23 | 7:30am, 9:30am & 11:30am| $120 per person

Kayak with a purpose and celebrate Earth Month while helping maintain the coastline. Guests may assist in collecting litter along the pristine Marine Protected Area of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Ages 8 and up. Advance reservations required. All equipment provided. Weather dependent.

SEASHELL BEACH FRAME ART PROJECT | April 23 | 10am-2pm| $20 benefitting Art Box Academy | pointe discovery

Paying tribute to the majestic ocean and sea life, guests may create their own picture frames using seashells (ethically manufactured), stones, and sand. This family-friendly art project can be created on-the-go at the resort or at home. All proceeds benefit The Art Box Academy, a locally female owned business that serves the creative developmental needs of students in the Palos Verdes Peninsula and South Bay area.

PLANTING STATION | April 23 | 10am-2pm I Nelson's Lawn | donation suggested benefitting Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy

Guests and locals can plant native wildflower seeds to take home and grow courtesy of Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. All ages are welcome. No reservations necessary.

SUZY BLUE BUTTERFLY COOKIE DECORATING | April 23| 11am – 1pm | $8| sea beans

Join us at sea beans to decorate your very own Suzy Blue butterfly cookie. Guests will be able to indulge their sweet tooth while learning about the blue butterfly. No reservations necessary.

SPA

For wellness and relaxation, The Spa at Terranea embraces the natural beauty and energy of its idyllic setting to create a transformative experience for body, mind and spirit. The Ocean's Renewal Massage allows guests to enjoy the healing and hydrating benefits of the ocean with this rhythmic massage using a mineral rich Laminaria seaweed oil. A finishing revitalizing leg treatment along with foot specialty cream leaves guests feeling refreshed and renewed. Priced at $215 for 60 minutes. For more information and to book, please call 310.265.2740.

DINE

Terranea's culinary team celebrates the natural surroundings of the resort by using locally sourced products from the resort grounds and the surrounding peninsula. Enjoy the bounty of seasonal ingredients with scenic views of the Pacific at the award-winning restaurants. With to-go meals, indoor, and al fresco experiences, Terranea's restaurants provide service that is both comfortable and enjoyable and can be found throughout the expansive resort.

TERRANEALIFE

Underneath Teranea Resort's beauty lies a model for green and eco-friendly resort development. Terranea exemplifies how development and sound environmental stewardship can work collectively to achieve something remarkable. Learn more at www.terranealife.com.

For more information about Terranea and to make reservations, please visit www.terranea.com/spring or call (866) 261-5873.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates more than 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Adventure Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. To learn more about Terranea's enhanced standards of care Promise, please visit www.terranea.com/promise. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

