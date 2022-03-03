Zillow's new side-by-side comparison tool helps home shoppers make faster, smarter decisions to find a home they love Zillow announces new feature that enables buyers to easily compare multiple home listings in one simple view

SEATTLE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zillow debuts a feature that makes comparing home listings simpler than ever before, reducing the length of time buyers spend — and the stress they feel — evaluating homes.

Now available on the Zillow mobile app and website, Homes to Compare gives buyers the ability to select as many as five homes and view the properties' details on a comprehensive side-by-side chart. On one screen, users can compare more than 70 key listing details, such as price, square footage, lot size, property conditions, architectural style, interior features and more.

Selecting the right homes to tour and bid on can be one of the most overwhelming steps of the home-buying process, with limited resources to help. Zillow research finds one-third of first-time home buyers are dissatisfied with the current options available for comparing properties digitally.

"This new tool reduces the need for the makeshift spreadsheets home shoppers often create to compare homes," said David Beitel, Zillow chief technology officer. "We know evaluating homes is one of the most overwhelming parts of the home-buying process. Our goal is to change that with Homes to Compare."

Most home buyers feel pressured by quickly rising sales prices and mortgage interest rates together with historically low inventory. In order to compete, they have to be able to search, tour and bid on the home of their dreams in record time. The Homes to Compare tool not only makes comparing homes easier, but elevates shoppers' ability to consider tradeoffs and what they truly want and need in a new home. A recent Zillow survey found 75% of recent home buyers have at least one regret about their purchase.

The new Homes to Compare feature joins Zillow's integration of SharePlay as the latest in a series of recently launched tech-forward products that make shopping easier and faster. Watch for more offerings as Zillow continues transforming its platform to empower customers with data, a network of best-in-class partners, and a suite of connected solutions at their fingertips — all of which make transacting with Zillow an easy choice.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ).

