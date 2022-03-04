Maryland State Bar Association Hosts Office of the Attorney General Candidate Interviews

BALTIMORE, Md., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) hosted non-partisan Maryland Attorney General Interviews, delivering all voters, including the tens of thousands of attorneys the MSBA advocates for, an opportunity to learn candidate positions on the most critical issues facing the state and legal profession. Interviews with U.S. Representative Anthony G. Brown and James F. Shalleck were held at MSBA Headquarters on Tuesday, February 28, and interviews with Hon. Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley and Councilman Michael Peroutka were on Thursday, March 3. The in-depth discussions followed a similar format to the recently conducted interviews with all announced candidates for Governor.

The MSBA will be hosting in-person Gubernatorial Debates for Republican and Democratic candidates for Maryand Governor. The events will take center stage at the annual MSBA Legal Summit in Ocean City, MD, on May 31 (Republican candidates) and June 1 (Democratic candidates). Featured keynote speakers include Dan Abrams, Chief Legal Analyst, ABC News, Ari Melber, Anchor, The Beat with Ari Melber, Brandon Etheridge, General Counsel, Baltimore Ravens, and many more business and legal profession luminaries.

"The MSBA is proud to bring to our members and the public these in-depth interviews with the candidates for the Office of Attorney General of Maryland," said M. Natalie McSherry, President of the Maryland State Bar Association. "As the lawyer for the State of Maryland, the Attorney General is in a unique position to ensure the legal operation of the State and its many agencies, as well as be a spokesperson for the rule of law. We appreciate the ability to speak at length with the candidates and provide a forum for them to discuss their perspectives on the office and its relationship to both the legal profession and the people of Maryland generally."

President McSherry and former State Senator Robert (Bobby) Zirkin moderated the interviews, encouraging thoughtfully reflective, fact-based dialogue focused on critical issues impacting Marylanders.

"The MSBA remains focused on engaging in strategic relationships across the state, sharing the voices and concerns of 40,000+ attorneys in order to protect the profession," said Victor Velazquez, Executive Director of the MSBA. "The interviews with candidates for Attorney General are just one example of the many ways that the MSBA remains connected to the community and continually works to raise awareness of issues that affect the legal profession and our community."

