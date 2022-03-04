The Plug Drink Secures Hi Touch Distribution Ahead of Venture Round

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plug Drink (The Plug), a plant-based functional recovery beverage with electrolytes designed to cleanse your liver of toxins, announced their distribution with Hi Touch Distribution. Hi Touch Distribution (Hi Touch) is Southern California's premier direct store distributor servicing Whole Foods and all of the local Natural Food Supermarkets (Mother's Market, Erewhon, Lassens, Jimbo's Naturally, Bristol Farms, etc) throughout SoCal, AZ, and NV.

With this distribution partnership, Hi Touch will be also joining The Plug Drink's Star-Studded Advisory Board, which recently added Hayden Fulstone, Co-Founder of Liquid I.V. and Chris Han, Former National Sales Director at AB InBev. Hi Touch will be assisting The Plug in keeping up with their increased demand and rapid expansion goals throughout SoCal and the Southwest as they look to enter the offline world. The Plug grew over 500% in sales 2021, topping seven-figures and already are on-pace to grow explosively this year both online and offline. In the last 6 months alone, The Plug has tripled their monthly revenues and doubled their customer base. "The growth The Plug Team has accomplished in such a short amount of time is impressive. Having launched several brands within the functional shot category over the past few years, we're familiar with some of the challenges brands face when competing in this space. Ray and Justin have demonstrated the hustle it's going to take to get this to the next level and we are confident and excited to support the Team's vision and momentum," said Czar Daniolco, Founder & COO.

"Bringing on Hi Touch was a no brainer for us and our Company, Hi Touch is the true leader in SoCal Natural Grocery DSD and have helped very notable food & beverage brands grow and scale into nationwide recognized brands," said Justin Kim, Co-Founder & COO. "We are humbled to not only partner with Hi Touch on the distribution front, but having both Chuck and Czar, who are seasoned experts in our corner and believers in what we are building, is a true validator for our emerging category," said Ray Kim, Co-Founder & CEO.

Recently, The Plug released their 3.0 version, which added rapidly hydrating electrolytes along with removing artificial flavor and becoming All-Natural. "Liquid to Lips" is one of the Company's mottos when it comes to reaching and educating their loyal customers and fans. The brother-duo, Ray and Justin Kim believe that once they can get The Plug into consumer hands, the product will speak for itself.

This comes at an imminent time for The Plug as they are launching their Venture Round this month in March and looking to grow and scale with the right capital and strategic partners. Previously, The Plug closed their Seed Investment Round in July 2021, along with an early investment from Grammy-nominated rapper, Jack Harlow. The Plug is expected to launch new product lines and marketing campaigns this coming year to meet their consumers' demands and continue educating consumers on bringing awareness to the liver.

Hi Touch is a SOCAL based refrigerated DSD distributor, focused on bringing innovative and better-for-you products to our local customer's and retailers. Hi Touch services some of the best Natural Foods retailers in SOCAL, AZ and NV. Including retailers such as Whole Foods, Erewhon, Mother's Market, Lazy Acres, Bristol Farms, Lassens, Jimbo's Naturally, etc.

The Plug Drink is a plant-based functional recovery beverage with electrolytes that rapidly cleanses your liver of toxins, reduces unwelcomed symptoms after a night out, boosts your immune system, and keeps you properly hydrated. The Plug is a science-backed proprietary blend of 13 plants, flowers, and fruits with the highest herbal concentration (3.6g) compared to competitors. We are a lifestyle better-for-you wellness brand focused on optimizing everyone's lifestyles and productivity levels by educating people about the power of plants & herbs and bringing awareness to the liver. For more information about The Plug Drink, please visit theplugdrink.com, and follow on Instagram @theplugdrink. If you would like to be a brand ambassador, please sign up at theplugdrink.com.goaffpro.com.

