SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TEN, HMHC, RESN, and MGI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TEN by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TEN's shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of TEN common stock that they hold. If you own TEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ten

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of HMHC by affiliates of Veritas Capital via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, HMHC's shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of HMHC common stock that they hold. If you own HMHC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hmhc

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RESN by Murata Electronics North America, Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, RESN's shareholders will receive $4.50 in cash for each share of RESN common stock that they hold. If you own RESN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/resn

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MGI by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MGI's shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash for each share of MGI common stock that they hold. If you own MGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mgi

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP