Tillamook® Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads Wins Big at the World Championship Cheese Contest®

TILLAMOOK, Ore., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon-based farmer-owned co-operative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), has received one Silver and two Bronze awards at the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association's 34th biennial World Championship Cheese Contest®, widely recognized as one of the world's most respected and honored technical cheese and butter competitions.

TCCA was recognized in the following categories:

Spreadable Natural Cheeses

Open Class - Hard Smoked Hard Cheeses

Entries were evaluated by a team of skilled technical judges from all over the world, evaluating each product's flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, and packaging. The three highest-scoring entries in each class were awarded a Gold medal, Silver medal or Bronze medal within their category.

"It's always exciting to have our hard work rewarded, and with more than 2,900 dairy product entries, this year's competition was especially stiff," said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence for TCCA. "At TCCA, our products taste better because they're made right, and we pride ourselves on using quality ingredients and never cutting corners—for 113 years."

Tillamook Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads launched in December 2019, providing cream cheese consumers with a creamy and delicious option made with only real ingredients and without any gums, fillers or preservatives. The product is now the fastest growing soft cream cheese brand in the country, growing 123% in 2021.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook® products, visit Tillamook.com.

About the World Championship Cheese Contest

The World Championship Cheese Contest® is the world's premier technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition. The World Contest has been hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association biennially since 1957. Entries are evaluated by a team of skilled technical judges from all over the world. Starting from a maximum possible 100 points, deductions are made for various defects found by each judge. Defects are noted in the areas of flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging, and other appropriate attributes. A Gold medal, Silver medal and Bronze medal are awarded to the three highest-scoring entries in each class. Find more information about the 2022 Contest here.

