FI Consulting Releases Program Investment Manager (PIM) Version 2.5 With Support for State and Tribal Management of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI)

FI Consulting Releases Program Investment Manager (PIM) Version 2.5 With Support for State and Tribal Management of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI)

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FI Consulting, Inc. (FI) announced today the release of Version 2.5 of its Program Investment Manager (PIM), including new functionality to support states and tribal governments participating in the renewed State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

(PRNewsfoto/FI Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Program Investment Manager (PIM) is the first modular suite of FedRAMP-compliant applications that help government agencies manage grant, loan, guarantee, venture capital, and other subsidy programs from application through closeout. PIM includes modules for origination and application processing, integrated portfolio management, program performance management, oversight and compliance, and closeout, each of which can be implemented individually to enhance specific functions or together as an integrated suite to support end-to-end program management.

The new version includes functionality to help state and tribal governments execute, manage, and track complex assistance programs like Treasury's State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program and large block grant programs. With federal programs continuing to diversify the means in which federal assistance is provided, PIM helps state and tribal governments navigate new program complexities, capture applications and data, meet reporting and compliance responsibilities, and track and account for a multitude of disparate funding recipients and types.

"With over 20 years of helping government agencies manage complex credit and subsidy programs and portfolios, we have a clear appreciation for challenges state and tribal governments face in managing and complying with inter-governmental investment programs like SSBCI," said Rob Silverman, FI's Managing Director for Platform Solutions. "Federal agencies and Congress are raising the bar for transparency, accountability, and management of these types of multi-stakeholder, multi-level, and multi-product investment programs and we designed PIM to be scalable and adaptable to help states and tribal governments meet these increasing demands."

Some of the key benefits of the new PIM release include:

Flexible and secure stakeholder portal to collaborate with partners, collect applications and reporting from funding providers, recipients, and subrecipients.

Functionality to manage the wide range of SSBCI funding mechanisms, including loans, guarantees, loan purchases, collateral support, venture fund and other capital access investments.

Built-in, ongoing support for current and evolving SSBCI and other government program reporting and compliance requirements.

Multi-stakeholder relationship management

Multi-level provider, recipient and subrecipient tracking and reporting.

Program performance measurement and compliance oversight functionality.

For more information on PIM and FI's portfolio management capabilities, please visit https://ficonsulting.com/how-we-help/products/program-investment-manager-pim/ or email us at PIM@ficonsulting.com to schedule a demo.

About FI Consulting

FI Consulting (FI) helps government agencies and commercial financial institutions better manage complex portfolios. FI delivers solutions that help organizations gain better information, make insightful and substantiated decisions, manage risk, and improve performance. FI's approach applies data, analytics, modeling, and technology through agile, customer-centric principles that recognize the complexities of our clients' businesses as well as leading practices. Learn more at www.ficonsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FI Consulting