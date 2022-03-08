Introducing Scarlet Society, the Go-To Source for Women over 40 Who Want to Reclaim Their Sexuality

Developed by women for women, Scarlet Society is Striving to Unite and Educate Women Who are in the Second Half of their Life

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scarlet Society announced the launch of its go-to source for women looking to reclaim their sexuality and take charge of their sexual health. Developed by women for women, Scarlet Society provides expertly curated and credible content, supportive social connections and relevant wellness products to serve as a dependable resource for women to confidently explore pleasure, female health and its place in the second half of a woman's life.

"I'm thrilled to work with Scarlet Society's founding team to create a go-to destination for women over 40 who want accurate, credible information about sexual health and inspiration from other women who are unapologetically going after what they want in life," said Meghan Rabbitt, Editor-in-Chief for Scarlet Society. "I'm commissioning award-winning journalists as well as academics and other big-thinkers to write about the kinds of topics that don't get enough air time in traditional media."

Scarlet Society was born out of the belief that women at a certain age are often devalued and left in the dark when it comes to their sexuality. This is also a time in women's lives when they need guidance after going through major transitions like childbirth, marriage, divorce and perimenopause, among others.

Scarlet Society's content will focus on a number of categories, including pleasure, health and relationships, with all of its content sourced by credible experts. In addition to informational and educational articles, Scarlet Society offers a community for interaction among like-minded women looking for support. The site will also feature exclusive, innovative and high-quality sexual health products that have been intentionally curated, professionally evaluated and scientifically backed.

Some initial sexual health products include:

Intimate Brightening Pads brighten the skin to create a luminous look while helping to reduce recurring hyperpigmentation and the appearance of dark spots & areas of the skin. Key ingredients include Alpha Arbutin , Kojic Acid and Green Tea Extract (MSRP: $90 ). brighten the skin to create a luminous look while helping to reduce recurring hyperpigmentation and the appearance of dark spots & areas of the skin. Key ingredients include, Kojic Acid and Green Tea Extract (MSRP:).

BV Prevent aims to keep bacterial vaginosis at bay while promoting a healthier vaginal pH balance. Helps to end vaginal itching, odor and discharge without side effects. Key ingredients include Sea Buckthorn, Tea Tree Oil and Clary Sage (MSRP: $36.00 ). aims to keep bacterial vaginosis at bay while promoting a healthier vaginal pH balance. Helps to end vaginal itching, odor and discharge without side effects. Key ingredients include Sea Buckthorn, Tea Tree Oil and Clary Sage (MSRP:).

Aftercare Serum helps to make women feel calm and fresh after sex. The soothing oil's natural anti-inflammatory properties also help to prevent vaginal yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis. Key ingredients include Calendula Oil, Lavender Oil, Peppermint Oil and Tea Tree Oil (MSRP: $38 ). helps to make women feel calm and fresh after sex. The soothing oil's natural anti-inflammatory properties also help to prevent vaginal yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis. Key ingredients include Calendula Oil, Lavender Oil, Peppermint Oil and Tea Tree Oil (MSRP:).

Scarlet Society is committed to being a partner to women and is firmly rooted in research and medical expertise. Women over 40 are experiencing many of the same emotions, desires and challenges. Scarlet Society is here to connect these women to other women in the same life stage so that they know that they're not alone. Learn more at www.scarletsociety.com .

ABOUT SCARLET SOCIETY

