Schneider's Angela Fish promoted to Executive Vice President of Human Resources

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services is pleased to announce the promotion of Angela Fish to Executive Vice President of Human Resources (HR). Fish will be the first woman in the company's history to hold the role.

"Angela's inclusive leadership has been key to the success and evolution of Schneider," said President and CEO Mark Rourke. "Our associates and professional drivers are at the heart of what we do, and Angela is focused on creating a premier environment for our team. In fact, her influence has recently led Schneider to be named as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes."

Fish has served as Schneider's senior vice president of human resources since 2019. In that time, she has guided the growth of the company's Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives by incorporating diversity and inclusion competency components in the talent management processes for our leadership and associates and implementing unconscious bias training for Schneider leaders and associates.

"I am proud our work has leveraged Schneider to become a leading organization and one that attracts top talent to Schneider," said Fish. "I look forward to the opportunities my new role brings and how our efforts will continue to drive Schneider forward."

Her responsibilities include overseeing the company's human resources and DEI strategy, compensation, benefits, HR systems and compliance and associate engagement.

Fish has been working for Schneider for 26 years. Prior to joining Schneider, she worked at the University of Michigan. Fish is a graduate of Northern Michigan University.

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

