The Amelia by the Numbers with Hagerty at the Wheel in 2022

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.,, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amelia, one of the most anticipated and high-profile events in the automotive world, held March 3-6, 2022 on Amelia Island, Florida, set a new standard for charitable giving and youth outreach. Fueled by its purpose to save driving and car culture, Hagerty expanded its investment in the event considerably compared to previous years. The reimagined and elevated motoring weekend was attended by more than 22,000 enthusiasts.

"The goal this year was to honor The Amelia's many traditions while offering innovative experiences for new audiences. Thanks to a dedicated team, I believe we did," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "We received a lot of great feedback from attendees, vendors, local officials and participants that will help us make next year's Amelia even better."

Saturday's all-new Cars & Community presented by Griot's Garage featured RADwood, Concours d'Lemons and Supercar Celebration displays along with a curated Cars & Caffeine. In total, the event showcased more than 450 vehicles over three fairways of The Golf Club of Amelia Island.

Sunday's Concours d'Elegance celebrated 215 historically significant vehicles in addition to the two-day Supercar Celebration display. Eighty judges from across the globe selected a stunning 1934 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe as Best in Show, Concours d'Elegance and a 2017 Cadillac DPI-V.R for Best in Show, Concours de Sport.

Continuing a 27-year tradition of giving, Hagerty pledged more than $200,000 to local charitable partners including Community Hospice and Palliative Care, Spina Bifida of Jacksonville and local area Shop with Cops programs.

More than 500 youth participated in the Kids Zone, enjoying the 40-foot slot car track and four racing simulators. In addition, The Amelia's youth initiatives reached hundreds of local high school and middle school students. Opportunities included The Amelia's first-ever Supercar Celebration Tour to the local high school and middle school. Hagerty also hosted 34 high school students for a seminar, an automotive restoration presentation and a tour of the RM Sotheby's Amelia Island Auction. On Sunday, experts mentored nearly a dozen youth as they selected vehicles from the concours show field to receive Hagerty's Youth Awards.

Refillable water bottle stations reduced waste and environmental impact, dispensing the equivalent of 2,000 plastic bottles over the weekend.

Over 140 drivers participated in Hagerty's Ride and Drive. The program allows enthusiasts to get behind the wheel of classic cars selected from the Hagerty Learning Garage. Test drive vehicles included a 1960 Plymouth Fury, a 1967 Pontiac GTO, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1970 Dodge Challenger, a 1971 Ford Bronco and a 1972 Citroen 2CV.

More than 250 credentialed media were in attendance including journalists from across the United States as well as France, Italy, the UK, Hungary, the Netherlands, Argentina, Spain, Belgium and Germany.

Hagerty's next concours, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, is set for June 3-5, 2022 followed by the recently-announced Detroit Concours d'Elegance, September 16-18, 2022, before returning to Amelia Island March 2-5, 2023.

The Amelia, by the numbers

$200,000 pledged to local charities

>22,000 attendees

2,000 water bottles saved

>1,000 youth involved

450 vehicles at Cars & Community

>250 credentialed media

215 vehicles at The Amelia Concours d'Elegance

>140 ride and drive experiences

80 Concours d'Elegance judges

11 youth judges

1 motoring event like no other

About The Amelia

Now in its 28th year, The Amelia is a multiple award-winning motoring event held March 2-5, 2023, at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Luxury shopping, auctions, new vehicle reveals & experiential drives, exclusive gatherings and entertaining seminars surround Saturday's Cars & Community and Sunday's Concours d'Elegance. Each year The Amelia honors a racing legend and attracts celebrities from across the automotive landscape. The Amelia Concours d'Elegance has donated more than $4 million to deserving charities.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, Hagerty Marketplace, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Category: Corporate News

