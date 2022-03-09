Artivion to Host Investor & Analyst Day on March 23, 2022

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it will host an Investor & Analyst Day in New York City on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. The event will include presentations by members of management and cardiac and vascular surgeons who focus on treating patients with aortic disease. The presentations will cover Artivion's product portfolio, key addressable markets, growth strategy, and operational and financial performance.

A live webcast of presentations and Q&A sessions will be accessible through Artivion's website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page. Click here to access the webcast directly. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website. Please note that Q&A will be conducted live, in-person only following the formal presentations.

In-person attendance at the event requires advanced registration. Please email Laine Morgan at laine@gilmartinir.com by March 18, 2022 for further information.

About Artivion

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

