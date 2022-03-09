Atlas Announces 2022 Investor Day Webcast

Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago

LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) today announced that it will hold its 2022 Investor Day on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. E.T.

The Investor Day will be held in-person at the New York Stock Exchange and over a live webcast. The Company's management team will present an overview of Atlas, including its operational and financial strategies and long-term financial guidance. Atlas' Chairman of the Board, David Sokol, will make opening remarks, and members of the Company's management team will be on-hand for a question-and-answer session.

Given heightened safety precautions around COVID-19, the number of in-person attendees will be limited and by invitation.

Webcast Information:
Date of Webcast:                                      Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Scheduled Time:                                       10:00 a.m. E.T.
Webcast Registration and Access Link:
https://vimeo.com/webinars/events/96033a25-8727-4e35-80dd-3f425999c7d7

To access the live webcast of the 2022 Investor Day, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 48 hours following the conclusion of the event and accessible for one year.

About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-2022-investor-day-webcast-301498704.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.