Forbes recognizes ChurnZero as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 <legend role="h2">ChurnZero named one of the best places to work based on growth, reputation, and employee satisfaction</legend>

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success software platform, was recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022, an annual list compiled by Forbes and Statista that showcases entrepreneurial companies that deliver exceptional employee experiences.

America's Best Startup Employers 2022 evaluates 2,500 companies and recognizes 500 that lead in employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth. To be considered, companies must have been founded between 2012 and 2019 and headquartered in the United States. Rankings were based on more than 8 million data points.

In the last three years, ChurnZero went from a new entrant to a leader in the Customer Success software market. The company has more than doubled revenue each year while maintaining employee Net Promotor Scores in the 70s and 80s. In December 2021, the company opened a European office in Amsterdam. ChurnZero plans on doubling its team in 2022.

"We keep things simple," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder of ChurnZero. "The ChurnZero culture is based on transparency, autonomy, meaningful relationships, and truth over fluff. It attracts great people who want to do great work and ensures we build a great product for our customers. This recognition is a testament to that philosophy. We are proud to join other SaaS leaders like FiscalNote, Gong.io, Calendly, and Airtable on this list."

In 2021, ChurnZero was recognized by The Washington Business Journal and DC Inno's Fire Awards and as a Red Hot Company by DCA Live for its rapid growth. The company was also named in The Washington Post's annual Top Workplaces list. In 2022, ChurnZero was rated the Most Loved Customer Success Software by TrustRadius and given G2's Best Software Award, validation that ChurnZero customers highly value the software.

ChurnZero is a remote-first, equal opportunity employer that offers 401(k), stock options, unlimited PTO, parental leave, health and wellness plans, life and disability insurance, and coaching and leadership development. ChurnZero is hiring. Interested applicants can review openings and apply to work at ChurnZero.net.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn. Its software solutions allow businesses to understand how their customers use their product, assess their health, and their likelihood to renew and give businesses the means to personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints. ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, DC, and is backed by leading investment firms such as JMI Equity, Baird Capital, Grotech Ventures, and Middleland Capital. For more information visit https://churnzero.net.

