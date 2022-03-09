HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN TWO INVESTOR CONFERENCES IN MARCH

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that its executive leaders will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 15 ; 2:40 p.m.-3:10 p.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

1st Annual Needham Virtual Neuroscience Forum

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 16 ; 8:45 a.m.-9:25 a.m. ET

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

