Certifications provide customers with a fully supportable data science test platform on HeadSpin's edge that augments the portability and scalability of the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift

HeadSpin Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator and Container Certification Certifications provide customers with a fully supportable data science test platform on HeadSpin's edge that augments the portability and scalability of the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadSpin, the leading enterprise-grade, data science driven testing platform, today announced that it has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator and Container Certifications. As a part of the Red Hat software partner ecosystem, the certifications offer customers and independent software vendors (ISVs) greater confidence when building their next-generation software projects on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift, the most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. The HeadSpin certified OpenShift Operator and certified Container are now available in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.

(PRNewsfoto/HeadSpin) (PRNewswire)

HeadSpin Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator and Container Certification

"HeadSpin's certification will allow teams using OpenShift to test and debug their products on Headspin's edge. Teams that have an existing manual or automated testing practice will be able to seamlessly run on HeadSpin's real edge of hosted, on-premise, and create their own lab devices. HeadSpin provides deep analytics on each test to accelerate development, testing, release, performance, reliability, and benchmarking use cases," said HeadSpin's Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Brien Colwell.

"There is an enormous opportunity for customers to apply the power of data science during the quality engineering process to proactively improve their products' customer experience," said Rajeev Butani, Chief Executive Officer of Headspin. "We are excited about our collaboration with Red Hat. Red Hat OpenShift clients can now seamlessly use HeadSpin's data science capabilities and real-world edge infrastructure to improve their application's performance and user experience in a global multi-cloud environment."

"We are pleased to collaborate with HeadSpin to achieve OpenShift Operator and container certification for its data science solution at the edge," said Mark Longwell, director, Partner Alliances, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat. "By working with partners like HeadSpin to certify solutions for the hybrid multicloud world, we are able to extend customer choice and scalability at the edge based on a foundation of enterprise-grade Linux and Kubernetes."

Red Hat Certified Containers provide a simplified path for software partners to deliver tested Kubernetes applications on the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift. Customers using Red Hat Certified Containers, such as HeadSpin, can have greater confidence that these applications can increase the operational efficiency of business application management when using them across public, private or hybrid cloud architecture.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

About HeadSpin

HeadSpin is the world's first Digital Experience AI Platform combining cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance and quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences throughout the development lifecycle. Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io.

Media Contact:

Kelly McAndrew

Financial Profiles

Kmcandrew@finprofiles.com

+1.203.613.1552

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Headspin