Lightwave Logic to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will attend the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference taking place in Dana Point, California.

Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby and President Jim Marcelli are scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference

Date: March 14-15, 2022

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Dana Point, CA 92629

Registration is required for conference participation. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

