VertexOne Once Again Recognized as Leading Government Technology Innovator on GovTech 100 List <legend role="h2"><span>Government Technology magazine's annual list highlights companies that use innovative technologies to make a positive impact on state and local governments</span></legend>

DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne, the leading provider of enhanced SaaS solutions to the utility and energy industry, today announced it has been selected by Government Technology magazine as a 2022 GovTech 100 company. The GovTech 100 is an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in and providing services to state and local government agencies across the United States. This list is updated annually to reflect the progress and innovation of leading organizations serving state and local governments.

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities and retail energy companies across North America. Through the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes so utilities and energy companies don't have to. This gives our customers more time to focus on their core business while leaving the technology to us. (PRNewswire)

VertexOne delivers modern SaaS solutions for utilities that accelerate digital transformation and meet community needs.

This recognition is decided by industry experts, government employees, investors and the Government Technology magazine editorial team. This marks the second consecutive year VertexOne has made the GovTech 100 list, coming on the heels of the company's successful acquisition and integration of WaterSmart in 2020, which was voted to the GovTech 100 list in 2019 and 2020.

"We are extremely proud to have been named to the GovTech 100 list for the second year in a row," said VertexOne CEO and President Andrew Jornod. "It has been a privilege to work with our customers to provide solutions tailored to their unique needs during these challenging times. This is a credit to the work of our team and our customers as we're rapidly transforming the meter-to-cash process and revolutionizing the customer and staff experience for government utilities across North America."

VertexOne serves more than 400 water, electric and gas utilities and more than 55 million end customers, making it the largest provider of 100% SaaS-based software solutions to the North American utility industry. These solutions span the full asset-to-cash spectrum, including customer information systems, customer engagement, work and asset management, meter data management and electronic bill presentment and payment. VertexOne will continue to innovate to enable governments of all sizes to better serve their constituents.

"The GovTech 100 for 2022 exemplify the potential of public and private-sector collaboration to catalyze innovation," said Dustin Haisler, e.Republic Chief Innovation Officer. "Each of the GovTech 100 provide critical capabilities to help state and local agencies navigate uncertainty and reimagine the way they deliver services to their constituents."

The GovTech 100 recognition reflects VertexOne's commitment to delivering modern SaaS solutions for utilities that accelerate digital transformation and meet community needs. This award follows VertexOne's designation as a Great Place to Work in late 2021, confirming VertexOne's commitment to attract and support an incredibly talented team that drives trust and makes a difference for customers.

To learn more about VertexOne's solutions, please visit https://www.vertexone.net/ .

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities and retail energy companies across North America. VertexOne offers a wide range of innovative services and solutions, including the VertexOne Complete™️ SaaS Solution for Utilities, comprised of the Customer Information System (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self Service. These solutions help utilities and energy companies more efficiently deliver a compelling customer experience, reducing the cost to serve customers, increasing operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction and driving their operations forward. Through the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes so utilities and energy companies don't have to. This gives our customers more time to focus on their core business while leaving the technology to us. For our deregulated energy clients, this also means garnering a greater competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

SOURCE VertexOne