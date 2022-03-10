CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE LAUNCHES VERIFLY DIGITAL HEALTH WALLET IN ALL OF ITS US HOMEPORTS Carnival Largest Cruise Line to Utilize VeriFLY App to Facilitate Travel

MIAMI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line is making health screening simpler and quicker for guests. After a successful pilot of VeriFLY™ by Daon, a secure and free digital health app allowing vaccinated guests to easily submit pre-embarkation information, Carnival has launched the app fleetwide for all ships in all of its U.S. homeports, making Carnival the largest cruise line to utilize VeriFLY.

Carnival Cruise Line Launches VeriFLY Digital Health Wallet In All Of Its Us Homeports (PRNewswire)

Guests who use the VeriFLY app can expect the time it takes to complete the health assessment process during embarkation to be cut in half.

"VeriFLY helps our guests easily and securely complete pre-embarkation tasks right from their smartphone. Guests can save time at the port and get on board faster by completing the process via VeriFLY," said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

Using the app has been an easy choice for guests from the start. In the pilot program's first test in January, ahead of a cruise on Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral, more than 85 percent of the 2,000 guests who opened an email invitation followed through by downloading the VeriFLY app.

"We were very pleased to hear about the success of the VeriFLY app used in the pilot stage with Carnival Cruise Line and are now excited to see the full deployment of VeriFLY fleetwide for all ships in all of its U.S. homeports," said Daon CEO Tom Grissen.

Available in the App Store or Google Play, once guests download VeriFLY, they can then search for Carnival Cruise Line and complete the required steps. Guests will be asked to submit required documentation, including vaccination status and COVID-19 test results. When the process is successfully completed, a VeriFLY pass will be issued in the app to present at embarkation. For more information on VeriFLY and the process, click here.

Guests who choose not to complete the VeriFLY process are still able to complete their pre-cruise tasks on Carnival.com and present required COVID-19 documents during their embarkation.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 23 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

