FCCI INSURANCE GROUP PARTNERS WITH MICHIGAN MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of March 1, FCCI Insurance Group is the commercial insurance carrier of choice for the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA). With this designation, eligible MMA members will have access to a local, designated insurance service team providing professional risk control, underwriting and claim expertise. Additionally, FCCI offers manufacturers' educational seminars; online risk management resources; and FCCI Employers EdgeSM, an online resource providing HR management and employment law information. FCCI's Manufacturers Premier Program also features a group dividend plan based on the combined loss experience of participating MMA members.

Greg Kramer, senior vice president, FCCI Midwest Region (PRNewswire)

The Michigan Manufacturers Association is the state's leading advocate focused solely on securing a prosperous future for Michigan manufacturers through effective advocacy, meaningful education and strategic business services. Established in 1902, MMA represents the interests and needs of more than 1,700 member companies, ranging from small manufacturers to the world's largest and most well-known corporations. The MMA Board of Directors is an elected entity featuring industry leaders poised to enhance manufacturing's growth and long-term competitiveness.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with FCCI. The Michigan Manufacturers Association strives to provide only the best business programs for our members and we're proud to add FCCI to our growing list of high-value member benefits and partnerships," said John J. Walsh, MMA president & CEO.

FCCI has been providing commercial property and casualty insurance since 1959, offering many business insurance coverages and services. FCCI is Rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best and valuated at $2.5 billion in total assets, and is available exclusively through a network of approximately 585 independent agents who can be trusted to know each client and their business.

FCCI has long been supportive of association programs, recognizing the value associations provide to their members as well as the contributions the skilled workers in the manufacturing industry make to our economy and the advancement of modern technologies. The company – which is the endorsed carrier for the Associated Builders and Contractors Association in four Midwest states – is also endorsed by Indiana Manufacturers Association and Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, as well as the Virginia Manufacturers Association and Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. FCCI provides a broad scope of insurance coverages to more than 3,000 manufacturers, enabling it to gain significant understanding of the needs and unique exposures of the industry. Its experience in risk management has been proven to be invaluable in helping manufacturers to forge their way to a safer business.

"We appreciate the confidence that MMA has placed in FCCI. In collaborating with FCCI as its commercial insurance partner, MMA has ensured its members are being entrusted to a carrier that will meet their needs," said Greg Kramer, senior vice president for FCCI's Midwest Region. "We pledge to uphold that trust and look forward to bringing our coverages and service to MMA members."

About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states and Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.

About MMA

For 120 years, the MMA has served Michigan manufacturers and related industries by providing effective representation at Michigan's Capitol, access to critical industry information, timely and relevant educational programs, and quality and competitive-rate insurance programs. Visit mimfg.org for more information or contact Delaney McKinley, at 800-253-9039 ext. 530 or 517-487-8530.

