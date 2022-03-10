Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids unites supporters nationwide to raise $1.3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th annual Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids event united celebrities, radio personalities and a community of urban, R&B and gospel music fans nationwide March 2-3 to raise $1.3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research) (PRNewswire)

Celebrity supporters Jekalyn Carr, CeCe Winans, Travis Greene, Todd Dulaney and DOE anchored a larger movement of DJs, artists, film and television stars, influencers and celebrities who encouraged fans to call in and donate. Listeners who became a Partner In Hope® by making a $19 pledge to St. Jude received a t-shirt with a colorful design that includes the powerful message Love Music. Stop Cancer.

The radiothon reached listeners in 14 Radio One markets and included additional participation by outlets under Cumulus Media, Davis Broadcasting, Audacy, Entercom, Townsquare Media, Salem Media Group and Beasley Media. Nationally syndicated radio programs Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, The Willie Moore, Jr. Show, Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and The Morning Hustle also participated in the radiothon.

By bringing together listeners across many communities, the nationwide radiothon highlighted the broad impact of the work done at St. Jude, both in the United States and globally. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital shares the breakthroughs it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to our friends in the Urban and R&B entertainment community for lending their voices each year to the cause of advancing research and treatment for catastrophic childhood diseases," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Music lifts souls, and the generosity of the Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothon has shown that music has the power to save lives as well. Thanks to such events, St. Jude can continue with its six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan that includes helping more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids has raised more than $30 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2008. Visit musicgives.org to learn more about Love Music. Stop Cancer. and the Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids program.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

