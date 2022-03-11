Everlaw Wins 2022 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Award for Pivotal Role In Theranos Suit

OAKLAND, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced it won the Litigation & Discovery category at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2022, which honor the companies working on precedent-setting, game-changing projects and initiatives. Everlaw was recognized for its use in a high-profile Theranos case, for which lawyers identified potentially incriminating evidence with Everlaw's advanced, modern ediscovery platform.

Reed Kathrein, a partner at class-action and plaintiffs' litigation law firm Hagens Berman, was tasked with mining over 1 million documents to find key pieces of evidence for a 2016 investor lawsuit against Theranos. After discovering a note that Elizabeth Holmes had written to herself, Kathrein used Everlaw's metadata search capabilities to quickly find about 40 other similar notes, including one that potentially implicated criminal intent. Kathrein secured a settlement for his client that included continued public access to the depositions, video and exhibits for future criminal litigation.

"Everlaw made it simple to find that one key piece of evidence that helped make this case," Kathrein said. "I've been working in fraud and security for decades, we're seeing an unprecedented amount of data to review in emails, chat messages, and other documents. Everlaw is revolutionizing the way we review that information, helping us find a straighter path to the critical documents."

Not only was it imperative that Kathrein uncover key evidence, but also he needed to find it quickly. Kathrein was under pressure to reach a positive outcome for his client before Theranos went bankrupt. Everlaw helped him accomplish that with innovative search technology that makes highly complex searches using metadata simple to execute.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leader in litigation and discovery, especially as our platform is crucial in influential, history-making cases such as Theranos," said Everlaw CEO AJ Shankar. "The law is an essential pillar of civil society, and it deserves state-of-the-art technology. Everlaw is at the forefront of modernizing litigation, providing advanced technology to find the exact pieces of evidence needed to break open the case. Thanks to Reed Kathrein and the team at Hagens Berman, and all of our users, for their brilliant work illuminating the truth."

This recognition comes on the heels of Everlaw's placement on the prestigious Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list, where it was named fourth in the Most Innovative Enterprise Companies category. Everlaw continues to innovate to keep pace with the ever-changing nature of law and the workplace, as it just released a new feature to help legal teams redact audio and video evidence as multimedia evidence soars within hybrid work environments.

