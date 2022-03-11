Fans are now able to order food and beverages from their seats via the Grubhub app and skip the line to maximize the gameday viewing experience

Grubhub and Inter Miami CF Partner to Bring Mobile Ordering and Pickup to DRV PNK Stadium Fans are now able to order food and beverages from their seats via the Grubhub app and skip the line to maximize the gameday viewing experience

CHICAGO and MIAMI, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, and Inter Miami CF announced today a multi-year partnership that designates Grubhub as the official food delivery service and mobile food ordering partner for the club. Through the partnership, fans in attendance at Inter Miami CF matches at DRV PNK Stadium can skip the line by ordering food and beverages through the Grubhub app.

The partnership will allow fans to maximize their gameday experience by reducing time spent in line to order concession items. Fans can access the Grubhub app by scanning any of the QR codes around the stadium and on the backs of seats. Utilizing geolocation, Grubhub's technology enables fans to place an order with select vendors near their seats, pay directly through the Grubhub app, and pick up their orders through one of the four designated concession lanes around the stadium. In addition to food, fans will be able to order beverages, including alcohol, from vendors as well.

"We're thrilled to partner with Inter Miami CF to enhance the fan experience with our mobile ordering and pickup technology at the stadium," said Adam Herbert, senior director of campus partnerships at Grubhub. "We're able to draw on our decade of experience operating in high-volume mobile ordering and pickup environments like college campuses to bring the most seamless user experience to DRV PNK Stadium."

"This partnership allows us to leverage Grubhub's industry-leading state-of-the-art technology to enhance our guest experience at DRV PNK Stadium," said Inter Miami CF Senior Director of Partnerships and Broadcast, Nicolo Zini. "Fans will now have easier, faster and contactless access to a wide variety of food and beverage offerings in our stadium."

Beginning on Saturday, March 12, when Inter Miami CF takes on LAFC, fans will be able to download and open the Grubhub app to see all available food and beverage options within the stadium. Fans will be able to place orders in the app, and Grubhub will notify them when their order is ready and available for pickup from the designated concession lanes. Fans will also see the estimated time for pickup in the app, which is crucial to further reduce the number of match minutes missed.

Grubhub Pickup Locations at DRV PNK Stadium:

Heineken Bar – Beer, Canned Wine, Canned Cocktails

Stand 110 (North) – Cuban Sandwich w/ Plantain Chips, Choripan w/ Plantain Chips, Hotdog with Chips, Bottled Beverages, Packaged Beer, Canned Wine & Canned Cocktails

Stand 115 (East) – Hotdog & Chips, Beef Empanadas, Choripan with Plantain Chips , Bottled Beverages, Packaged Beer, Canned Wine & Cocktails

Stand 125 (South) – Pizza, Beef Empanadas, Hotdog w/ Chips, Bottled Beverages, Packaged Beer, Canned Wine & Canned Cocktails

Stand 132 (West) – Chicken Tenders w/ Fries, Cuban Sandwich w/ Plantain Chips, Hotdog w/ Chips, Bottled Beverages, Packaged Beer, Canned Wine & Canned Cocktails

Inter Miami fans can join the Heartbeat of the club and secure their seats for the 2022 campaign by becoming Season Ticket Members . Season Ticket Members receive the best prices and priority seating locations for all 2022 home matches. Additional benefits include priority access to home playoff matches, interest free payment options, and discounts on season parking passes. For more information on Season Ticket Memberships, please visit intermiamicf.com/tickets .

Individual match tickets for each remaining regular season home match on the Inter Miami CF schedule are available visiting https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/single . Fans can also call 305-428-0611 to learn more.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in Major League Soccer. The team made its debut in March 2020 and became only the seventh expansion team in MLS history to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes the 19,100-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19 as part of the MLS NEXT program. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/Grubhub Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.