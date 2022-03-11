Paralyzed Veterans of America releases statement on the nomination of Shereef Elnahal and Ray Jefferson as Under Secretary of Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake today released the following statement on this week's nomination of Shereef Elnahal to serve as Under Secretary for Health of the Veterans Health Administration and Ray Jefferson to serve as Under Secretary for Benefits of the Veterans Benefits Administration.

"The VA is unlike any other health care system, operating one of the largest and most complex systems of care in the world. There is nowhere else our nation's veterans can turn to that knows, understands, and specializes in their unique needs – particularly those with catastrophic disabilities. We look forward to learning more about Mr. Elnahal's plan to help VHA succeed in navigating the ongoing effects of the pandemic on the system and those it serves, implementing the new electronic health medical record, and ramping up its staffing and recruitment efforts to make the VA system more competitive with the private sector. Similarly, we look forward to understanding more about Mr. Jefferson's plan to ensure VA disability and pension claims are processed timely and accurately, and veterans receive the education and employment benefits they have earned and deserve. Only by working together can we best support our veterans, their families, and caregivers."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases like MS and ALS. For 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

