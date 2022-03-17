Leading Public Safety Tech Innovator Carbyne Partners with GeoComm to Enhance Accuracy and Response Time for First Responders

Integration provides advanced location intelligence and visualization of caller location as well as law enforcement beats, fire districts, EMS service areas, and more for faster response times.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carbyne , a pioneer in public safety technology announces its partnership with GeoComm , Public Safety Location Intelligence® Platform provider.

Carbyne (PRNewsfoto/Carbyne) (PRNewswire)

GeoComm Maps will provide a cloud-native mapping application aimed at pinpointing location information in near real-time to Carbyne users. The partnership allows GeoComm Maps to be used in conjunction with Carbyne APEX, America's first i3-compliant cloud-native emergency call-handling system, by Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs). This provides first responders with critical information needed for swift emergency responses.

Carbyne's collaboration with GeoComm ensures that responders to 911 calls have access to key spatial information through GeoComm Maps, empowering those in need to make decisions more quickly through increased situational awareness. The introduction of GeoComm Maps gives Carbyne's public safety clients the ability to leverage additional benefits of cloud-native solutions, using a software-as-a-service buying model. It provides all of this information on a single screen to minimize cognitive overload for emergency call takers, where the ability to act quickly can save a life.

"Carbyne is very excited about the opportunity to collaborate with GeoComm to deliver total situational awareness to our public safety telecommunicators and field responders. Our ability to unify these two industry-leading cloud-native platforms from Carbyne and GeoComm demonstrates the power of public and private partnerships to meet the challenges of our changing world," says Amir Elichai, CEO at Carbyne.

GeoComm Maps includes advanced features such as the ability to view wireless caller locations and detailed indoor maps by floor. These features allow those responding to emergency calls to pinpoint a caller's location with a higher degree of accuracy - even down to the floor they are on within a building. Now Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) can also pull up a visual display for law enforcement beats, fire districts, EMS service areas, and more - all of which can be different for the same jurisdiction.

"GeoComm is excited to bring its Public Safety Location Intelligence Platform to Carbyne's customers through this partnership. With the increase in wireless caller location accuracy and integration of GeoComm Maps with Carbyne's APEX platform, Emergency Communications Centers are empowered with an enhanced suite of tools to decrease response times and to help save more lives," stated Tyler Thompson, GeoComm Strategic Partnerships.

For more information, visit www.carbyne911.com .

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. www.Carbyne.com

About GeoComm

GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm's public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, mapped the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guided emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. In addition, in 2021 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include 17 statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geocomm.com .

GeoComm (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carbyne