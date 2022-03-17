SurgePays Launches Industry-First Shareholder Perks Program on TiiCKER

BARTLETT, Tenn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today the roll out of a new rewards program exclusively for shareholders through TiiCKER.

SurgePays' new Shareholder Loyalty Program (TiiCKER.com/SURG) follows its growing digital initiatives, industry-leading fintech blockchain, and mobile broadband offerings to reach retail investors who own SURG stock. Through TiiCKER, SurgePays can directly communicate with investors as well as reward them for their loyalty, maximizing Shareholder Lifetime Value™.

Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of SurgePays said, "We are excited to work with TiiCKER to reward qualified shareholders with perks such as unlimited wireless service for as long as you hold SurgePays stock. We believe TiiCKER gives us a unique opportunity to reward shareholders while providing a connective touchpoint to create familiarity and awareness of our products and services."

By safely and securely linking directly to all major online brokerages and leveraging TiiCKER trading partners, SurgePays investors can view their investments and perks in one place. Qualified SurgePays shareholders receive unlimited wireless service, free Bitcoin, a free tablet with unlimited wireless service or a free Amazon gift card.

"Our shareholders are the owners of SurgePays," Cox said. "I am excited that our hard work and execution has put us in a position to both reward them for their ownership with special perks and benefits as well as provide a platform to create awareness for new shareholders to learn more about our company."

According to a 2020 national Harris Poll, 77% of everyday investors would be more likely to buy shares of a company if they were offered a shareholder perk, reward or product discount, and 8 in 10 retail investors agree that being a shareholder in a consumer products company makes them more likely to buy their products.

"We invented direct-to-shareholder marketing for brand partners like SurgePays who value connectivity and technology to better their consumers as much as they do to reward their loyal shareholders," said Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "TiiCKER offers SurgePays a first-ever way to verify and reward – as well as connect and engage – with their growing shareholder base and turn these investors into dedicated consumers."

The TiiCKER mobile apps and web-based platform provide access to product discounts, VIP events and exclusive perks to shareholders, as well as commission-free trading, shareholder stores, and editorial content. For public companies, TiiCKER is the only direct-to-consumer platform for CMOs and marketers previously unable to reach their millions of owners, and for investor relations executives to grow and engage their previously ignored retail investors.

SurgePays pays an annual fee to TiiCKER to be profiled on the TiiCKER website and validate share ownership. To learn more about SurgePays or to claim shareholder perks, please visit TiiCKER.com/SURG.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom articles and content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the brands they love. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

SurgePays Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

(561) 489 5315

Media Contact:

Devon Bradley

dbradley@TiiCKER.com

(517) 474-1573

