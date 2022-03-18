CITY OF BROWNSVILLE WELCOMES HABITAT ZERO

Astreia's low carbon footprint homes are coming to Brownsville.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreia, a vertically-integrated developer with the mission of achieving low carbon footprint homes and scaling advanced sustainable communities across the globe and beyond, announces the official takeoff of Habitat Zero their first build-for-rent (BFR) neighborhood development of its kind, in Brownsville, South Texas. Said to be the first development of its kind in the State of Texas and the United States, Habitat Zero, will offer 125 homes complete with solar panels, Tesla Powerwall batteries and 30 EV chargers throughout the community.

"We chose Brownsville because I saw the opportunity to support the growth of Starbase, and the city was exceptionally welcoming," said Dr. Natalie Rens, founder, and CEO of Astreia. "From the first meeting with City leadership, I was blown away by the bold vision for the future combined with the real drive to make it a reality, and not tomorrow but now. Brownsville is a place where we can just get things done. I love the spirit here. There's a feeling of hope and momentum in this city and we're honored to be a part of it."

Habitat Zero's Planned Development District was unanimously approved by the City of Brownsville Planning and Zoning Commission on March 3rd, 2022, and City Commission on March 15th and includes two commercial lots with Highway 4 frontage, a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom energy efficient homes managed in real time through the Astreia home control system app. Other community amenities include green features to conserve water and protect the natural resaca front environment, water conserving landscaping, and backyards connected by parks and trails.

"We are excited to welcome Habitat Zero to the City of Brownsville. It will offer immediate relief to the urgent and rising housing needs of our growing aerospace and technology sectors and showcase what the can-do attitude of the City of Brownsville can do for innovation," said Trey Mendez, City of Brownsville Mayor. "I am proud of the work and dedication delivered by City officials and Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation staff. Their first-rate customer service and diligence continue to put Brownsville on the map for emerging industries."

