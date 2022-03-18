Compass to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Call details are as follows:

The conference call will be accessible via the Internet on the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com .

Please register in advance to access the live conference call as well as the shareholder presentation at: Compass, Inc.1Q22 Earnings Conference Call .

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion for up to 90 days following the call. To access the replay and shareholder presentation, visit the Events and Presentations section of the Compass Investor Relations website .

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Compass