Digi-Key Electronics to Attend APEC 2022, Highlighting Power Electronics from Leading Suppliers

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it is attending APEC 2022, March 20-24, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

Conference attendees should plan to visit Digi-Key's booth #602 for demos of innovative power technology products such as demonstration boards, isolated flyback converters, battery chargers and more from leading suppliers including STMicroelectronics, EPC, ROHM Semiconductor and more.

"Advances in devices and design techniques for AC-DC and DC-DC converters, as well as wide bandgap components have enabled innovation in power electronics faster than ever before," said David Sandys, director, technical marketing, at Digi-Key. "We are looking forward to attending APEC 2022 in Houston to re-connect with colleagues and highlight the many ways Digi-Key supports power electronics designs with new product introductions from leading suppliers, empowering the designs of tomorrow."

As "The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics™," APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. Visit Digi-Key at APEC booth #602.

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

