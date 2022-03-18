InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Clip for Resealing Food Bags(TPA-3060)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique accessory for resealing food bags," said an inventor, from Dunedin, Fla., "so I invented the R E F. My design helps to prevent food products from becoming stale."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep the contents of a food bag fresh and appealing. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional clips, rubber bands or twist ties. As a result, it helps to prevent food waste and it can be used with bags of crackers, cereals, dog food, etc. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3060, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

