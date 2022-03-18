THE WHO: TWO BRAND NEW LIMITED EDITION HALF SPEED MASTERED ALBUMS: 'MY GENERATION' & 'A QUICK ONE'

MASTERED BY JON ASTLEY CUT FOR VINYL BY MILES SHOWELL AT ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS

RELEASED MAY 6th ON UMe

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May 6, 2022, see the release of the first in a series of half speed mastered studio albums from The Who; My Generation and A Quick One.

These limited-edition black vinyl versions have been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with a half-speed mastering technique which produces a superior vinyl cut and are packaged in original sleeves with obi strips and certificates of authenticity.

First released in 1965, My Generation was The Who's debut album, it peaked at No. 5 in the U.K. and unleashed The Who on the world. It has been described as one of the greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone, Mojo, NME and was selected to be the U.S. Library of Congress's National Recording Registry as 'culturally significant' to be preserved and archived for all time.

The band's follow up album A Quick One was released in late 1966, it contains more experimental compositions including the nine-minute title track which act as precursors to what was to follow in later years as well as classic Who tunes as "So Sad About Us" and "Boris The Spider."

THE WHO MY GENERATION - HALF SPEED MASTERED VINYL TRACK LIST

SIDE 1

Out In The Street

I Don't Mind

The Good's Gone

La-La-La-Lies

Much Too Much

My Generation

SIDE 2

The Kids Are Alright

Please, Please, Please

It's Not True

I'm A Man

A Legal Matter

The Ox

THE WHO A QUICK ONE - HALF SPEED MASTERED VINYL TRACK LIST

SIDE 1

Run Run Run

Boris The Spider

I Need You

Whiskey Man

Heatwave

Cobwebs And Strange

SIDE 2

Don't Look Away

See My Way

So Sad About Us

A Quick One, While He's Away

ABOUT THE WHO

The Who are one of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history with 9 U.S. & 10 U.K. top ten albums and 14 U.K. top ten singles.

They have played over well over 2000 gigs in a career spanning over 50 years including venues such as Woodstock, Monterey Pop, Glastonbury (twice), Hyde Park (four times), The Isle Of Wight (three times), the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics, Desert Trip, Shea Stadium, The Super Bowl halftime show and Live Aid to name but a very few.



Emerging in the mid-1960s as a new and incendiary force in rock n' roll, their brash style and poignant storytelling garnered them one of music's most passionate followings, with the legendary foursome blazing a searing new template for rock, punk, and everything after.

Inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990, the band has placed 27 top-forty singles in the United States and United Kingdom and earning 17 Top Ten albums, including the 1969 groundbreaking rock opera Tommy, 1971's pummeling Live At Leeds, 1973's Quadrophenia and 1978's Who Are You. The Who debuted in 1964 with a trio of anthems "I Can't Explain," "The Kids Are Alright" and "My Generation." Since then they have delivered to the world hits such as "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "Pinball Wizard," Who Are You," and," You Better You Bet."



In 2008, they became the first rock band ever to be awarded the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Who has performed all over the world including global music events for the Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show in 2010 and closing the Summer Olympics in 2012. The Who continued their charity work by playing a concert in January 2011 to raise money for trials of a new cancer treatment called PDT. In December 2012 they performed at the Hurricane Sandy Benefit in New York.



Alongside his groundbreaking work with the Teenage Cancer Trust in the U.K., in November 2012 Daltrey, with Townshend at his side, launched Teen Cancer America, $1 from each ticket sold for the 2019 MOVING ON! tour which each night features a full orchestra will benefit Teen Cancer America (www.teencanceramerica.org)

With both Roger and Pete delivering their own memoirs (Pete's Who I Am was released to much acclaim in 2012, and Roger's autobiography, Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite; My Story, was embraced by critics in 2018) it's fitting that the two remaining WHO members have shared their incredible legacy in literary fashion, for few bands have had a more lasting impact on the rock era and the reverberating pop culture than The Who.

The band released their first new album in thirteen years, the critically acclaimed WHO in 2019 and return to the road later this year with THE WHO HITS BACK tour.

