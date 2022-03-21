The partnership will offer the revolutionary Cryoskin technology to Hand & Stone locations across the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Distribution, the company behind Cryoskin – the cutting-edge non-invasive technology that harnesses the power of the biological process via cold temperatures to slim, tone, and smooth with clinically-proven results – is proud to announce a nationwide partnership with Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. After launching a successful pilot program in Summer 2021, the two companies are now officially rolling out to Hand & Stone locations nationwide.

Artemis Distribution and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Launch Cryoskin Nationwide (PRNewswire)

Clients looking to achieve slimmer and more toned bodies will have the opportunity to experience the non-invasive technology to achieve optimal aesthetic results at Hand & Stone locations. Customers can choose from the three targeted Cryoskin treatments– CryoSlimming®, which aids in the reduction of body fat, CryoToning®, which improves skin appearance and texture on various areas of the body, and CryoFacial, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck – each of which utilizes the application of cold temperatures to help achieve your desired results. This innovative technology uses the Peltier Effect, which gives Cryoskin precise temperature control to create the perfect conditions to reduce fat without damaging the surrounding tissue. In a 2018 clinical study on CryoSlimming®, patients experienced, on average, a 1.85-inch reduction in the waistline, with an 18.96% reduction in subcutaneous fat after 5 sessions.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in order to bring Cryoskin to consumers across the nation, so they have the chance to experience this one-of-a-kind technology for themselves. Our mission at Artemis is to make every body proud and build a community of successful entrepreneurs who empower their clients to be confident in their own skin," said Simon Mansell, Founder of Artemis Distribution. "Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa's vision aligns with our own which is why we're confident in this partnership."

"We feel that Cryoskin is the perfect complement to our massage, facial and hair removal services. Already, the CryoFacial is fast becoming one of our most popular facial enhancements. In addition, our clients now have a safe and convenient way to tone and shape with Cryoskin – at a much lower cost and without the intimidation factor associated with going to a medispa for more invasive procedures," shared Lisa Rossmann, Vice President of Brand Experience at Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.

About Artemis Distribution:

Artemis Distribution is a beauty aesthetics device distribution company with the mission to build a community of successful entrepreneurs who empower their clients to be confident in their own skin. Founded by Simon Mansell, the company has introduced popular face and body treatments directly into the US market, including body sculpting Cryoskin, cellulite reducing Endosphères, and innovative skincare technology Plason. For more information about Artemis Distribution, please visit artemis.co .

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa:

Our philosophy is a simple one. Because we specialize in the very highest quality massage services at affordable prices, we can make the soothing wonder of the massage experience accessible to more and more people. That turns a "massage or facial" into that rare breed of products and services; an affordable luxury. And it makes it easier for you to "LOVE THYSELF" as often as your sore, aching, stressed-out mind and body may desire. Proving that top-end spa services aren't just for the rich and famous anymore, Hand & Stone erases what once was considered a penchant of the affluent by offering services to all levels of consumers. Hand & Stone boasts over 500 spas throughout the US and Canada. Launched in 2005 by a passionate physical therapist, John Marco, and now led by CEO John Teza, Hand & Stone continues to offer massage, facials, hair removal, and now Cryoskin services tailored to your individual needs.

Artemis (PRNewswire)

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artemis Distribution