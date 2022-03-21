Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery Announces Jennifer Russo as Chief Clinical Officer

Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery, a leading drug and alcohol treatment provider, today announced Jennifer Russo has been promoted to Chief Clinical Officer

Jennifer Russo MA, LPC, LCADC, ACS Promoted to Chief Clinical Officer

SCOTRUN, Pa., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Russo came to Brookdale in January as Director of Clinical Operations & Staff Development with over ten years of experience, at all levels of care, in the field of addiction treatment. Her core beliefs and values are centered around ethics and quality of care when providing treatment for substance use disorders.

Russo attended graduate school at Centenary College, now known as Centenary University, where she received her Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology. Jennifer has served on the Board of Centenary University and was a speaker for the graduating commencement in 2020.

"Jenny is a poised master clinician, and we are excited to have her at Brookdale," said Amy Durham, Chief Executive Officer, at Brookdale. "Jenny's extensive background in trauma and program development will bolster Brookdale's already clinically sophisticated program and help more people suffering from the disease of addiction. Jenny is a talented, innovative leader with integrity and passion for cultivating talent. Her ability to individualize treatment is unmatched and we are delighted to have her join our Executive Team."

Russo is dually licensed through the state of New Jersey as a License Professional Counselor and License Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor and recognized from the Center of Credentialing and Education Inc. as an Approved Clinical Supervisor. Jennifer is a skilled clinician in trauma work and motivational interviewing from an Existential Approach. As a huge advocate for those in recovery and their loved ones, Russo believes the foundation of recovery comes with the revival of connection. Jennifer became interested in the treatment field of substance use disorder when she began her initial internship working with adolescents and adults. "I'm extremely grateful and humbled by the opportunity to work with such an amazing and talented clinical team" says Russo. "Brookdale is such a special place and I feel extremely excited to be part of something truly unique, on its own. Every staff member at Brookdale truly has a passion for helping others, and I am eager to see how we can continue to expand on our compassion to help those recover."

Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery opened its doors in August 2019 and sits lakeside on 100 acres in the beautiful Pocono Mountains. The sprawling campus is most known for sophisticated clinical treatment with beautiful amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, volleyball court, basketball and full recreational center for a holistic approach to healing the mind, body and spirit.

For more information, please contact Ed Allen, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Operations, at (267) 205-1025

